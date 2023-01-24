Popular Batman Game Only $3.85 for a Limited Time

A popular Batman game is only $3.85, but only for a limited time, and unfortunately, only available via a single platform. If you're on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, or any gaming console under the sun, you're out of luck. This deal is not available to you. If you're a PC gamer and have Steam, then this deal is for you, courtesy of Green Man Gaming.

The third-party seller is currently -- at the moment of publishing -- giving away Steam codes for the standard edition of Batman: Arkham Origins at 81 percent off, which knocks the game down from $19.99 to $3.85. How long this deal is available, is not specified. In other words, by the time you're reading this, it's very possible it may have expired.

As for the game itself, Batman: Arkham Origins is a 2013 action-adventure game that boasts a 74 on Metacritic, which isn't the greatest score, but the licensing involved was enough to ensure the game was very popular when it was released. That said, within the Batman: Arkham four-game series, it's often looked at as the odd game out, and not just because it didn't review as well, but because where the rest of the games in the series were made by Rocksteady, this was made by WB Games Montreal, the team most recently responsible for Gotham Knights.

"Batman: Arkham Origins is the next installment in the blockbuster Batman: Arkham video game franchise," reads an official bit about the game. "Developed by WB Games Montréal, the game features an expanded Gotham City and introduces an original prequel storyline set several years before the events of Batman: Arkham Asylum and Batman: Arkham City, the first two critically acclaimed games of the franchise. Taking place before the rise of Gotham City's most dangerous criminals, the game showcases a young and unrefined Batman as he faces a defining moment in his early career as a crime fighter that sets his path to becoming the Dark Knight."

