The Batman Gets New Poster Inspired by DC Comics Classic Year One

✖

As filming begins to wrap up on the DC Comics reboot for The Batman with Robert Pattinson, the superhero publisher's iconic artist Lee Bermejo has provided a brand new poster that pays homage to a classic storyline Batman: Year One from David Mazzucchelli. The Batman has already received some amazing posters from DC legend Jim Lee, and Bermejo has put his mark on the character with works like Batman: Damned and the original graphic novel Joker. Now Bermejo is paying homage to an iconic cover from Batman: Year One by putting Pattinson's take on the Caped Crusader in the literal spotlight.

Take a look at Bermejo's The Batman poster below!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lee Bermejo (@leebermejoart)

The influence of comics like Year One and The Long Halloween were very strong in the first trailer for The Batman. The work from Bermejo makes that much more apparent, as it seems to be a direct reference to Bruce Wayne's early days as a costumed crimefighter.

Filmmaker Matt Reeves previously spoke about the DC Comics influences on his film. For his take on The Batman, he mentioned that he's leaning heavy into the detective aspect of the character.

"The idea is that we're in Year Two. It's the Gotham experiment, it's a criminal... experiment he's trying to figure out what he can do that can finally change this place. In our story, he's in that mode that's where you meet him and you see that he is charting what he's doing and it seems that he's not having any of the effect that he wants to have yet and that is when the murders start to happen and then the murders begin to describe sort of the history of Gotham in a way that only reinforces what he knows about constant. It opens up a whole new world of corruption that went much farther."

Pattinson himself opened up on his take for the character. He revealed that he was looking to working forward to exploring a darker take on the character that fans have been clamoring to see.

"The only thing that’s more complicated is the rating," he said. "As soon as you make something an R-rated movie, you’re freed up to do so much stuff. In terms of the character itself, I want to push it as far as it possibly can go. And I think Matt Reeves does as well. You can do crazy stuff with that part."

The Batman is currently scheduled to release in theaters on March 4, 2022.