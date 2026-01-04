The Best Movie of the Last Decade Is About to Leave Netflix

There was definitely some disappointment amongst Netflix subscribers at the start of the new year, as the streaming service saw a bunch of great movies leave its lineup. That frustrating trend is going to continue when January turns to February in a few weeks, and even more awesome titles are exiting the service — including one of the best movies of the last 15-20 years.
Parasite, from the Best Picture winner from director Bong Joon-ho, is sadly set to leave Netflix’s streaming lineup in a few weeks. According to the movie’s page on Netflix, the last day to watch the film on that service will be January 31st.
That will be a big blow to movie fans with a Netflix subscription, as Parasite is easily one of the best movies on the entire roster. The dark comedy/thriller tells the story of a poor Korean family who slowly starts working their way into the employ of a much wealthier family. When the host family leaves for a weekend trip, the secrets of their home come to life in ways that you won’t see coming.
What Else Is Leaving Netflix?
The end of January will unfortunately be a frustrating time for Netflix exits, as the streamer is apparently losing a bunch of great titles all in a short time span. There was already a wave of substantial losses at the start of the month, which will followed by another round later on in the month.
While this next wave of losses hasn’t been announced in any kind of newsletter, Netflix has begun putting “Leaving Soon” banners on anything leaving over the next few weeks. In addition to Parasite, Netflix has listed titles like Donnie Darko, 28 Days Later, and The Terminator for exits in January.
Below, you can check out a list of the biggest titles that Netflix has pegged for departure in the coming weeks.
28 Days Later
Anaconda
Charlie’s Angels
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs
Confessions of a Shopaholic
Donnie Darko
Face/Off
Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire
Groundhog Day
The Hateful Eight
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
The Maze Runner
Maze Runner: Scorch Trials
Maze Runner: The Death Cure
Memoirs of a Geisha
The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Mr. Peabody & Sherman
Oblivion
The One
Parasite
The Patriot
Radio
RV
The Terminator
Turbo
What Lies Beneath
Wick Is Pain
