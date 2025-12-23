HBO Max Just Added 2025’s Only $2 Billion Movie (But There’s a Catch)

In one of the most surprising box office stories in years, Disney no longer holds the record for the biggest animated movie of all time. Frozen II and Inside Out 2 recently held that title, but Chinese mega-hit Ne Zha 2 shook things up in a big way when it hit theaters this summer. The action/adventure sequel made more than $2.2 billion at the global box office, easily topping all other animated fare and and cementing itself as the fifth-highest grossing movie in history. Now, several months later, Ne Zha 2 has finally made its way to streaming in the U.S.

Ne Zha 2 is now available to stream on HBO Max in the United States, alongside the original 2019 Ne Zha movie. It was supposed to begin streaming on Christmas Eve, but the service added it to the lineup several days early. While that is definitely exciting news for movie fans, there is one hitch that may disappoint a few folks.

The only version of Ne Zha 2 available to stream on HBO Max is the English dub version that was released by A24. That’s likely the version many people here have seen, so it may not bother everyone, but those who want to experience the film in its native language won’t be able to — at least for now.

