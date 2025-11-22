2025’s Biggest Movie Finally Locks Down Streaming Home and Release Date (And It Comes With a Special Surprise)

There’s been one movie that has done better than everything else in the worldwide box office this year, and now fans will be able to check it out in a whole new way as it has locked down its streaming home and release date. 2025 has been a wild year at the box office as while there have been some efforts that have managed to rake in some impressive numbers, there are only two feature films that have actually cracked the one billion USD mark. One film did so entirely through its success in China alone, and now even more fans will get their chance to see it.

Ne Zha 2 has undoubtedly been the biggest movie of the year as it has nearly crossed $2 billion USD worldwide, and much of that early success came through just its release in China. It managed to make some waves with its international release earlier this year, but it’s likely going to find a lot more success as the film will be officially available for streaming with HBO Max beginning on December 24th. So it’s time to get ready and check out the biggest film of 2025, hands down.

Ne Zha 2 Is 2025’s Biggest Box Office Success

A24 / CMC Pictures

It might seem wild considering that not many fans have heard of Ne Zha 2, but the film has been the most successful box office release of the year, beating out A Minecraft Movie, Jurassic World: Rebirth and more. It’s a sequel to an equally popular movie from China, and thankfully there’s an easy way to catch up with it all as well. As a special surprise gearing up for the release of the newest film, Ne Zha will be streaming with HBO Max on December 1st. That means you’ll have plenty of time to get acquainted with its world before the new film hits over the holiday season.

Written and directed by Yang Yu, Ne Zha 2 continues to adapt The Investiture of the Gods, a series of classic stories written during China’s Ming dynasty. The film didn’t do as well domestically as it did in China, but its massive number continues to prove why films are doing their best to tap into that market. We’ve seen some success from releases like Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle, but it’s clear that Ne Zha 2 is just on an entirely different level.

What Is Ne Zha 2 a Big Deal?

Beijing Enlight Pictures

For its domestic release (which is likely the version that will be streaming with HBO Max this December), A24 and CMC Pictures worked together for the very first time to distribute Ne Zha 2 in the United States with an official English dubbed release. Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh led the dub cast too. “I’m honored to be part of Ne Zha 2, a landmark in Chinese animation and a powerful reminder of how universal our stories can be,” Yeoh stated. “Sharing this with audiences in English is such a joy, and I can’t wait for everyone to experience the wonder, heart, spectacular artistry, and magic of this film on the big screen.”

It’s a bit difficult to explain why the film has had so much appeal in China, but you just kind of need to see in action. It’s one of the most involved animated works of the year, and that’s especially impressive considering recent animated films have been raising the bar in terms of what fans expect to see in theaters. Luckily, fans will get their chance to stream the film during the holiday season.

