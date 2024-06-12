The Bikeriders Star Tom Hardy Breaks Down His Character

The Bikeriders is heading to theaters later this month, and the upcoming project was written and directed by Jeff Nichols (Mud, Midnight Special) and based on photography by Danny Lyon. The film follows a motorcycle club in the 1960s with some big-name actors making up the gang, including Venom star, Tom Hardy. ComicBook recently had the chance to chat with Hardy, who explained how some of his real-life tattoos now belong to his characters, including Johnny, the leader of The Vandals in The Bikeriders. Hardy also spoke about how layered his character is in the film.

"Well, a vulnerability to somebody who externally projects themselves as being something that internally they're not," Hardy explained. "I think that's true of all people. They're a paradox of conflicting drivers. So it is just something that I've noticed for me. Some people, the more exterior, they seem to be frosty or whatever, but lies, sometimes, a much softer and vulnerable sensitive center. Those who disport themselves as sensitive may fall foul of the complete opposite."

You can watch our interview with Tom Hardy at the top of the page.

Who Stars in The Bikeriders?

In addition to Hardy, The Bikeriders stars Austin Butler (Dune: Part Two), Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Michael Shannon (Midnight Special), Mike Faist (Challengers), Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead), and Boyd Holbrook (Logan) as Cal. You can read the official synopsis below:

"The Bikeriders follows the rise of a midwestern motorcycle club, the Vandals. Seen through the lives of its members, the club evolves over the course of a decade from a gathering place for local outsiders into a more sinister gang, threatening the original group's unique way of life."

When Does Venom 3 Come Out?

Venom: The Last Dance is expected to be Tom Hardy's final feature film as Eddie Brock/Venom. The upcoming threequel is being directed by Kelly Marcel (Fifty Shades of Grey), who wrote and produced the first two Venom movies alongside Hardy. Marcel is also writing the script for the third film. Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, and Hutch Parker will all produce alongside Marcel and Hardy. The film is currently expected to hit theaters on October 25th.

"Tom and I have had a long collaborative history with each other. We love each other and love working with each other. Both of us are passionate about the Venom franchise," Marcel said in a prior interview. "It's just really a joy for us to be able to get to do this third one together. I can't really tease you anything about it other than it's going to be amazing. Tom and I genuinely just have a blast with each other whenever we get to work together. There's a lot of laughing that happens."

The Bikeriders opens in theaters on June 21st. Stay tuned for more from our interview with Hardy.