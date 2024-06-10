The Bikeriders and Venom Star Tom Hardy Says His Tattoos Now Belong To His Characters

The Bikeriders is heading to theaters this month, and the new film is set to star Tom Hardy and Austin Butler as members of a motorcycle club in the 1960s. Hardy's character Johnny has some prominent tattoos in the film, which include Hardy's real-life ink. At the junket for the movie, members of the press were able to get some permanent ink, including the same swallow Hardy has on his hand. During our interview with the actor, we brought up how people were getting Hardy's tattoo, and wondered if Hardy assigns new meanings to his ink from the perspective of the characters he plays.

"No, I don't even think about it," Hardy shared. " But the thing is, is that that tattoo now belongs to that character. That's when it becomes tricky. So I think Eddie Brock [from Venom] owns this one ... and then Tommy Conlon in Warrior owns more. Johnny [from The Bikeriders] owns that one. I loan them out to these characters, but then I have to cover them up in other things. It's really trying to not spend so much time in the makeup chair."

You can watch our interview with Tom Hardy at the top of the page.

When Does Venom 3 Come Out?

Venom: The Last Dance is expected to be Tom Hardy's final feature film as Eddie Brock/Venom. The upcoming threequel is being directed by Kelly Marcel (Fifty Shades of Grey), who wrote and produced the first two Venom movies alongside Hardy. Marcel is also writing the script for the third film. Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, and Hutch Parker will all produce alongside Marcel and Hardy. The film is currently expected to his theaters on October 25th.

"Tom and I have had a long collaborative history with each other. We love each other and love working with each other. Both of us are passionate about the Venom franchise," Marcel said in a prior interview. "It's just really a joy for us to be able to get to do this third one together. I can't really tease you anything about it other than it's going to be amazing. Tom and I genuinely just have a blast with each other whenever we get to work together. There's a lot of laughing that happens."

The Bikeriders is heading to theaters on June 21. Stay tuned for more from our interview with Tom Hardy.