The Bourne Complete Tactical 4K Blu-ray Gift Set Is Crazy Cheap Right Now

While a new Jason Bourne film with All Quiet on the Western Front’s director Edward Berger may or may not happen. There are still 5 films for fans to enjoy. You could stream them from various services, but the best way to watch them, by far, is with The Bourne Complete Collection 20th Anniversary Limited Edition 4K Blu-ray gift set. In addition to having all of the films in 4K UHD, you’ll also get a fun Bourne-approved loadout that includes a fuill-size backpack that appears to be MOLLE compatible, a monocular, a keychain with compass, and a set of dog tags. However, the best part is that this entire package is currently available here at Universal Pictures’ GRUV site for only $35 (try code SIGNUP20 at checkout for an extra 20% off). It originally sold for over $120 when it was an Amazon exclusive.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If all of that wasn’t enough, the Bourne Blu-ray set includes a ton of bonus features. A full breakdown can be found below.

Disc 1 – The Bourne Identity:

Features High Dynamic Range (HDR10) for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color

Feature Commentary with Director Doug

Disc 2 – The Bourne Supremacy:

Features High Dynamic Range (HDR10) for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color

Feature Commentary with Director Paul Greengrass

Disc 3 – The Bourne Ultimatum:

Features High Dynamic Range (HDR10) for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color

Feature Commentary with Director Paul Greengrass

Disc 4 – The Bourne Legacy:

Features High Dynamic Range (HDR10) for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color

Feature Commentary with Director/Co-Writer Tony Gilroy, Co-Writer Dan Gilroy, Editor John Gilroy, Director of Photography Robert Elswit, Second Unit Director Dan Bradley, and Production Designer Kevin Thompson

Disc 5 – Jason Bourne:

Features High Dynamic Range (HDR10) for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color

Disc 6:

The Bourne Identity Alternate Opening & Alternate Ending

The Bourne Identity Deleted Scenes

The Ludlum Identity

The Ludlum Supremacy

The Ludlum Ultimatum

Extended Farmhouse Scene

The Birth of The Bourne Identity

The Bourne Mastermind: Robert Ludlum

Access Granted: An Interview with Co-Writer Tony Gilroy

From Identity to Supremacy: Jason & Marie

The Bourne Diagnosis

Cloak and Dagger: Covert Ops

Inside a Fight Sequence

Moby “Extreme Ways” Music Video

The Speed of Sound

The Bourne Supremacy Deleted Scenes

Matching Identities: Casting

Keeping It Real

Blowing Things Up

On the Move with Jason Bourne

Bourne to be Wild: Fight Training

Crash Cam: Racing Through the Streets of Moscow

The Go-Mobile Revs Up the Action

Anatomy of a Scene: The Explosive Bridge Chase Scene

Scoring with John Powell

The Bourne Mastermind Part 2

The Bourne Diagnosis Part 2

The Bourne Ultimatum Deleted Scenes

Man on the Move: Jason Bourne

Rooftop Pursuit

Planning the Punches

Driving School

New York Chase

Big City Action

Blowing Up Bourne

The Evolution of Nicky

Creating Bourne’s Signature Look

Desh’s Journey Through Morocco

Drawing Bourne’s Train Escape

A Second Life: The Music of Moby

Moby “Extreme Ways (Bourne’s Ultimatum)” Music Video

The Bourne Legacy Deleted Scenes

Re-Bourne

Enter Aaron Cross

Crossing Continents: Legacy on Location

Man vs. Wolf

Wolf Sequence Test

Moving Targets: Aaron and Marta

Capturing Chaos: The Motorbike Chase

Bone-Crunching Fights

The Bourne Challenge

Inside the Crisis Suite

Music to the Extreme: The Sounds of Moby

Bringing Back Bourne

Bourne to Fight

The Athens Escape

Las Vegas Showdown

On Foreign Soil: The Athens Riot

Bourne in the U.K.

The End of a Journey

The Bourne Style

Inside the Hub

According to franchise writer Tony Gilroy, Renner’s Legacy was initially set to establish a “Marvel-live” shared cinematic universe before the studio opted to return to feature Damon’s assassin in the 2016 picture.

“Look, man, I tried to give them a Marvel Universe with The Bourne Legacy, and they didn’t want to take it,” Gilroy shared with Deadline last year. “I mean, honestly, that was the whole goal of that, to open it up … The history of Bourne is one of the most shambolic success stories of all time. That would have been a great Hollywood book if someone had followed it from the very beginning. You’d never get everybody to tell the true story, but it just stumbled toward success all the way through. With Legacy, we really tried to give them, that was my goal, give them a Marvel Universe that they could open up, but there was so much bad blood and other stuff that it just didn’t work for them.”

He added, “I mean, what’s the trick? The trick is imagination, ambition, and a real – I know it’s just a cliche- but a real disrupt, you have to disrupt sh*t like crazy. You have to turn it upside down and say, ‘Let’s do the opposite.’ Always looking, in every scene and every moment, ‘What haven’t we done before? What’s new?’ So you gotta be really ambitious and not safe. It’s safety that’s the enemy of expanding things, I think.”