Netflix Developing ‘The Chronicles of Narnia’ Films, TV Series

It looks like the world is about to meet a brand-new version of Aslan. After all, The Chronicles of Narnia has teamed up with Netflix for a new adaptation deal. According to reports, the beloved C.S. Lewis series will be getting adapted by Netflix through both film and television.

Over on Facebook, the official page for The Chronicles of Narnia confirmed the deal with a lengthy post.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“C.S. Lewis’ beloved Chronicles of Narnia stories have resonated with generations of readers around the world,” Ted Sarandos, Chief Content Officer at Netflix, said. “Families have fallen in love with characters like Aslan and the entire world of Narnia, and we’re thrilled to be their home for years to come.”

According to the report, the multi-year deal has been made between Netflix and The C.S. Lewis Company. The studio will develop Lewis’ iconic story into a full-on Narnia universe comprised of both films and TV series. All of the titles made will be Netfix productions made with Mark Gordon of Entertainment One alongside Douglas Gresham and Vincent Sieber. The trio of producers will oversee the universe’s development, and the report confirms Netflix has acquired all seven Narnia book penned by Lewis.

“It is wonderful to know that folks from all over are looking forward to seeing more of Narnia, and that the advances in production and distribution technology have made it possible for us to make Narnian adventures come to life all over the world,” Douglas Gresham, stepson of C.S. Lewis, released in a statement. “Netflix seems to be the very best medium with which to achieve this aim, and I am looking forward to working with them towards this goal.”

“Narnia is one of those rare properties that spans multiple generations and geographies,” Mark Gordon, eOne’s President, added. “eOne and I are excited to be collaborating with The C.S. Lewis Company and Netflix who have the capacity to translate the Narnia universe into both stellar feature-length and episodic programming. We cannot wait to get started on the multiple productions we hope to undertake.”

For fans of the fantasy franchise, this new announcement comes as a shock and delight. Netflix has been making headway with its original content for years now, and this acquisition stands as one of the company’s biggest endeavors yet. In the past, the Lewis franchise has delved into live-action as The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe stepped into theaters in 2005. To date, the Walt Disney Pictures franchise has churned out three films, and a fourth has been in development with The Silver Chair. Now, fans expect plans for the long-coming feature will be scrapped as Netflix has acquired rights to all of Lewis’ Narnia novels.

So, what do you make of this latest Netflix deal? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!