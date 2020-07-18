The Dark Knight Trends as Fans Celebrate the Film's 12th Anniversary

For Batman fans, there's no shortage of live action big screen appearances of the iconic hero to enjoy. Gotham's protector most recently appeared, played by Ben Affleck in 2017's Justice League and 2016's Batman v Superman Dawn of Justice before that. Robert Pattinson will be the next to suit up in Matt Reeves' The Batman, currently set to hit theaters in October 2021. But today, fans are reflecting on what is for many the greatest Batman film to date -- The Dark Knight. The Christopher Nolan directed film opened in theaters 12 years ago on July 18, 2008.

The second part of Nolan's The Dark Knight Trilogy, the film was the sequel to 2005's Batman Begins and saw the much of that film's cast return, including Christian Bale as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Michael Caine as Alfred, Gary Oldman as Jim Gordan, and Morgan Freeman as Lucius Fox. They were joined by Maggie Gyllenhaal who replaced Katie Holmes as Rachel Dawes, Aaron Eckhart as Harvey Dent, and Heath Ledger as The Joker. Ledger in particular delivered a now-iconic performance as the legendary villain. The actor was posthumously awarded the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his Joker as the actor sadly died before the film's release.

The Dark Knight would ultimately bring in over a billion dollars at the worldwide box office and remains a fixture on "best of" lists both in terms of individual performances -- especially true of Ledger's Joker -- and overall films. Empire in particular in January of this year ranked The Dark Knight as the third best film of the 21st century.

A dozen years on, it remains a favorite. The film is trending on Twitter as fans reflect on the movie, sharing their favorite moments and memories of the Batman film. Read on to see what fans are saying about The Dark Knight for its twelfth birthday and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments below.