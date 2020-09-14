The Devil All the Time Character Posters Released

Ahead of the release of the film this week, Netflix has debuted eleven character posters for the upcoming drama The Devil All the Time, showing off the stacked ensemble cast that will appear in the upcoming film. Each of the images focuses on one of the key members of the cast with a fresh image of their character in the film and a quote seemingly said by them in the movie itself. Check them out below and look for The Devil All the Time to be released on Netflix on September 16th with stars like Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson leading the pack.

The Devil All the Time tells the story of a young man in small-town Ohio who is being threatened by evil forces. Adding to his issues are the evil people living in the town with him. Holland stars as the main character, Arvin Russell, while Pattinson takes on the role of a terrifying and unholy preacher. The rest of the star-studded cast includes Sebastian Stan, Riley Keough, Jason Clarke, Bill Skarsgard, Mia Wasikowska, Harry Melling, Haley Bennett, and Pokey LaFarge.

The Devil All the Time is based on the novel by Donald Ray Pollock. In addition to directing the picture, Campos co-wrote the screenplay with Paulo Campos. You can check out the official synopsis for The Devil All the Time below:

"In Knockemstiff, Ohio and its neighboring backwoods, sinister characters — an unholy preacher (Robert Pattinson), twisted couple (Jason Clarke and Riley Keough), and crooked sheriff (Sebastian Stan) — converge around young Arvin Russell (Tom Holland) as he fights the evil forces that threaten him and his family. Spanning the time between World War II and the Vietnam war, director Antonio Campos’ THE DEVIL ALL THE TIME renders a seductive and horrific landscape that pits the just against the corrupted."

The Devil All the Time arrives on Netflix on September 16th.