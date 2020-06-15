Marvel Studios Rumored to Still Have Plans for Thanos' Brother

✖

Though it appears increasingly unlikely Starfox won't be appearing in The Eternals as some scoopers have suggested, it would seem Marvel Studios isn't kicking the character to the curb just quite yet. A new rumor from the scoopers at MCU Cosmic suggests the studio has plans to use Starfox in an upcoming cosmic property before too long, whether it be the rumored Secret Invasion series on Disney+ or the officially announced Captain Marvel sequel.

Starfox – real name Eros – is the brother of Thanos, both of which are Eternals and have A'lars/Mentor as a father. During the earliest days of development on The Eternals, it was suggested the character could be one of the characters featured in the Chloé Zhao feature. With what we now know, Starfox is not a character represented in the main cast of the film – which features characters like Ikaris (Richard Madden), Thena (Angelina Jolie), and Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry).

Though plot details remain mum on The Eternals, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige previously called the feature an expensive risk for the outfit. "It is a very big movie," Feige told THR last year. "It is a very expensive movie. And we are making it because we believe in [director Chloe Zhao's] vision and we believe in what those characters can do and we believe we need to continue to grow and evolve and change and push our genre forward. That's a risk if I've ever heard one."

Prior to that, the producer compared the group of characters to those found in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise – not because of the comedic tones involved, but because they're all characters from deep within the Marvel's vast library of available characters.

“Eternals are one group, but we like the idea of introducing an ensemble, doing an ensemble movie from the start, as opposed to building up as we did with the first Avengers," Feige said in an interview last year. "More like Guardians, not tonally, but in terms of introducing a new group of people. You were asking about ’60s, and ’70s before. Jack Kirby did an immense, amazing epic with Eternals that spans tens of thousands of years, and that’s also something we haven’t really done, which is why that among many other things post-Endgame, we find appealing.”

