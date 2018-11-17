Marvel’s ‘The Eternals’ Character Lineup Possibly Revealed

It was but a matter of time before casting details surrounding The Eternals started to surface and now, reported team line-ups have started to pop up online. The crew at That Hashtag Show managed to get their mitts on casting breakdowns and a reported line-up for the 2020 flick has been revealed.

According to THS, the line-up for The Eternals will include Eros/Starfox — the brother of Thanos — Piper, Elysius, Gilgamesh, Ikaris, Sersi, Makkari, Thena, and Zuras. The casting breakdowns apparently reveal two unnamed characters — or characters original to the movie — one male, and one female. THS reports the villain of the movie will be Druig, an Eternal that breaks bad.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Notably absent from the casting break is the absence of any characters from The Deviants, the archenemy group of The Eternals, first appearing right alongside their counterparts in The Eternals #1 (1976).

A pleasant surprise, of course, is the inclusion of Thanos’ brother Eros. Also the son of A’lars of Titan, Eros/Starfox has often times been portrayed as comedic relief, a complete opposite of his brother.

Speaking of the Mad Titan, Josh Brolin — the actor behind the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — has previously said he’d be willing to reprise the role in an Eternals movie.

“You know what, I don’t know what the future brings and who knows, but [I] love the idea of something infinite like this,” Brolin told ScreenRant. “I’ve never been involved in sequels. The fact that we’ve done some of Avengers 2, oh sorry, Avengers 4 but Infinity War 2, I’m going back. I’m going to do more, and we’re going to do some re-shoots and all that. So, I’m excited about all that. I love the Russos. I love working on the Avengers. I didn’t think I was going to and I actually loved it. I didn’t even like it. I loved it. I like playing that character. It’s a Brando-esqe, Apocalyptic Now character and it’s fun, but you know, I don’t know.”

“I don’t know what the future holds. I’ve been surprised my entire career so we’ll see.”

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige previously spoke with Bionic Buzz to explain why the Eternals were a group that’s perfect for the silver screen.

“You’re reaction about not being familiar with the Eternals is perfect, because most people weren’t familiar with Guardians [of the Galaxy] and believe it or not there were people that were not familiar with Avengers or with Iron Man,” Feige says. “So for us, its finding great stories whether people have heard of them or not and bring them to the big screen in as amazing a way as we can.”

The Eternals is expected to go into production in 2019.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019; and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019.