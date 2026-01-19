7 Most Anticipated Horror Shows of 2026, Ranked by Excitement

Horror lovers have an exciting year ahead in 2026, with many much-anticipated TV shows either returning or making their debuts. With movies like 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple and Scream 7 hitting theaters, the category is set for a promising year across mediums. And horror’s most exciting TV releases follow a similar pattern to the biggest upcoming films: they mostly continue established series or build on existing franchises.

There is one wholly original series from Ryan Murphy headed our way, and it promises to tackle timely conversations about beauty standards and corporate greed. Mike Flanagan is also adapting a well-known Stephen King story, which is especially exciting after his success with The Life of Chuck. A couple of major horror series are also coming to a close, meaning we can expect higher stakes and long-awaited resolutions. All in all, there’s a lot to look forward to — though some of 2026’s horror shows are riskier than others.

7) The Beauty

Image courtesy of FX

Ryan Murphy’s new FX series, The Beauty, premieres on January 21, and while it’s too soon to say how it will fare, it seems like it’s worth a look. The Beauty unpacks how far people will go to be physically attractive, as well as how far companies and executives will go to exploit that. It chronicles the creation of a drug that makes anyone who uses it physically perfect. As you might expect, it comes at a deadly cost. With a star-studded cast that includes Ashton Kutcher, Bella Hadid, and Evan Peters, The Beauty is bound to get attention. That’s not to mention its timely premise, which makes it all the more intriguing. I’m not totally sold, as I worry its exploration of cosmetic procedures won’t be nuanced enough and will miss the mark. The unknowns of the series rank it lower than 2026’s other horror releases — especially since most of them hail from known franchises or creators.

6) Crystal Lake

The Friday the 13th franchise is expanding with Crystal Lake, which many are expecting to premiere in 2026. And given how this particular franchise has struggled to reinvent itself, I’d normally be skeptical of a TV spinoff like this. However, it’s coming from A24, a studio known for its standout storytelling within the horror genre. A24 being behind Crystal Lake allows for tentative optimism, as does Linda Cardellini taking on the lead role of Pamela Voorhees. The prequel will follow Jason’s mother prior to his death at Camp Crystal Lake. And with showrunner Brad Caleb Kane telling Entertainment Weekly that it’s more psychological thriller than slasher, it has the potential to do something surprising and different from past Friday the 13th projects. Only time will tell if it succeeds, but the Peacock series is one to watch out for, as it has potential.

5) American Horror Story Season 13

After so many seasons, it should be difficult to muster excitement for a new chapter of American Horror Story. However, FX knows exactly how to pull people back in for Season 13: with exciting returns. The coming episodes will see huge names reappearing on the show, including Jessica Lange, Evan Peters, Sara Paulson, Angela Bassett, Emma Roberts, and Ariana Grande. While star power and nostalgia don’t immediately make for a good season of television, this lineup is promising. And as AHS was renewed up to Season 13, it’s very possible this could be the show’s last hurrah. If it is, it’s likely the cast, crew, and creators will want to go out with a bang. That could mean one of the best additions to the series in years. I’m trying not to get my hopes up too much, but there’s cause for excitement. Per Ryan Murphy’s Instagram, AHS Season 13 arrives Halloween 2026.

4) The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 4

Image Courtesy of AMC

Speaking of final seasons, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is approaching its end in 2026. Season 4, which is slated for release sometime this year, will bring The Walking Dead spinoff to a close. Daryl Dixon is one of those series that fans either love or hate. Wherever you stand, its ending is certain to be a worthy spectacle — especially if Season 3 is anything to go off of. The last outing raised the stakes for Daryl and Carol, while delivering strong emotional beats and standout action sequences. If Season 4 successfully surpasses its predecessor, it will end the series on a high note. Endings can be hit-or-miss, and The Walking Dead has disappointed us before. Even so, this series has the ability to make up for that. The conclusion isn’t a horror release to skip.

3) Yellowjackets Season 4

Yellowjackets is also wrapping things up with Season 4 in 2026. Given that the original Yellowjackets plan was for a five-season run, I’m both nervous and excited. On the one hand, viewers will finally get answers to the lingering questions surrounding the titular team and their time in the Wilderness. We’ll also learn what becomes of the remaining survivors in the adult timeline — and after Yellowjackets Season 3’s tragic ending, there’s sure to be more drama and violence than ever. Given how much needs to be tied up, Yellowjackets Season 4 could be one of the most twisty and thrilling TV runs of the year. Of course, the number of things that need to be addressed paired with the rush to the finish line could just as easily backfire. This prevents Yellowjackets Season 4 from ranking higher, even though it’s an exciting part of 2026’s horror lineup.

2) Carrie

If there’s one combination that’s sure to top a list of best horror projects, it’s Mike Flanagan and Stephen King. Needless to say, Flanagan’s upcoming adaptation of Carrie is one of the most promising horror releases on the horizon. While it doesn’t have an official release date, it wrapped filming late last year (via Instagram). As such, many are hoping it will arrive on Prime Video sometime in 2026. Flanagan’s horror shows for Netflix are some of the most memorable additions to the genre from the last few decades. He has yet to miss, so there’s no reason to think Carrie will be anything short of a hit. Unfortunately, since it’s a story we’ve already seen on-screen multiple times, it’s not the most exciting horror series headed our way. But if anyone can find a way to bring something fresh to it, it’s Flanagan.

1) From Season 4

From is easily one of the best horror shows of the 21st century, and the mystery-box series is expected to return for Season 4 sometime this year (via Deadline). Given the show’s premise, which centers on an inescapable town full of man-eating monsters, it feels like it was destined to be a hit. But even the best concepts and mysteries can go awry. Fortunately, From only seems to be getting better. Season 3 ends on a high note, delivering a tragic twist and some long-awaited answers — but not without opening the door to more mysteries and speculation. The anticipation for more answers is what makes From Season 4 the most exciting horror show of 2026. Well, that and the fact that prior seasons’ high quality suggests this next chapter will be just as good.

