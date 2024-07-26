The Fall Guy Extended Edition Gets Peacock Streaming Release Date

The summer movie season kicked off earlier this year with The Fall Guy, an action-packed spectacle that delivered just as many laughs as explosions, and now the movie is set to land on Peacock. Not only will the theatrically released version of the movie be hitting the streamer, but fans can get even more of the charismatic connection between stars Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, as an extended version of the film with an additional 20 minutes will also be hitting the platform. The Fall Guy and The Fall Guy: Extended Edition will both be hitting Peacock on August 30th.

Directed by David Leitch (Bullet Train, Deadpool 2, Atomic Blonde), The Fall Guy stars Oscar nominee Ryan Gosling (Barbie, La La Land, Drive) as Colt Seavers, a battle-scarred stuntman who is drafted back into service after a near-career ending accident when Tom Ryder (Golden Globe winner Aaron Taylor-Johnson; Bullet Train), the star of a mega-budget studio movie-being directed by Colt’s ex, Jody Moreno, played by Golden Globe winner Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer, A Quiet Place films, Sicario) — goes missing.

Inspired by the hit 1980s TV series, The Fall Guy also stars Emmy winner Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Winston Duke (Black Panther franchise), and Academy Award nominee Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once). From a screenplay by Hobbs & Shaw screenwriter Drew Pearce, The Fall Guy comes from production team Kelly McCormick and David Leitch (Bullet Train, Violent Night, Nobody) and their company 87North Productions; from Ryan Gosling and his production shingle Entertainment 360; and from Guymon Casady (Game of Thrones, Steve Jobs). The film is executive produced by Drew Pearce, Entertainment 360’s Geoff Shaevitz, and the creator of the original Fall Guy television series, Glen A. Larson.

The Fall Guy has taken in more than $175 million worldwide and currently sits at 82% positive reviews on aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. The positive reception of the movie could result in a follow-up film being developed, with Gosling sharing earlier this year that plans were in place for such a continuation.

“We love these characters so much that we wanted to know, just for ourselves, what happens to Colt and Jody after the movie ends? What’s the next phase for them? And we know exactly what it is. So hopefully the audience wants to know, too,” Gosling shared with Fast Company back in May. “The sequel sort of wrote itself. We already know [the story] intimately. We’re just hoping that people like this movie enough that we get to keep telling the story of these characters. We love them so much, and we love this world, and I feel confident that we can do it.”

