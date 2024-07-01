The Fall Guy Featurette Goes Behind the Scenes of Ryan Gosling’s Highway Chase (Exclusive)

Much like the TV series it was based on, David Leitch’s The Fall Guy celebrated the world of stunts and the figures that make intense sequences possible, which meant the movie had to take explosive encounters to new heights. In one of the film’s most memorable scenes, Ryan Gosling’s Colt Seavers finds himself in the middle of a high-speed chase, though instead of the “safety” of a car, he’s riding the metal door of a dumpster. You can check out how the impressive sequence came to life and how involved Gosling himself got in the exclusive featurette above before The Fall Guy hits Digital on July 2nd and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on July 23rd.

Per press release, “Bring home the film that is ‘100 percent joy from start to finish’ (Fresh Fiction), The Fall Guy, available to own with all-new bonus content on Digital tomorrow July 2nd and on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD July 23rd from 87North and Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. Now featuring over an hour of never-before-seen bonus content including the filmmakers breaking down five different stunts from the film and a behind-the-scenes look at filming in Australia with the all-star cast and crew for an insider’s look at turning the original TV series into a crowd-pleasing new movie, as well as a gag reel, alternate takes, and much more. When you purchase, get both the theatrical version and the Extended Cut with 20 additional minutes containing more action, more laughs, more stunts, and more sexy bacon.”

“Directed by David Leitch (Bullet Train, Deadpool 2, Atomic Blonde), The Fall Guy stars Oscar nominee Ryan Gosling (Barbie, La La Land, Drive) as Colt Seavers, a battle-scarred stuntman who is drafted back into service after a near-career ending accident when Tom Ryder (Golden Globe winner Aaron Taylor-Johnson; Bullet Train), the star of a mega-budget studio movie-being directed by Colt’s ex, Jody Moreno, played by Golden Globe winner Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer, A Quiet Place films, Sicario) — goes missing.

“Inspired by the hit 1980s TV series, The Fall Guy also stars Emmy winner Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Winston Duke (Black Panther franchise), and Academy Award nominee Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once). From a screenplay by Hobbs & Shaw screenwriter Drew Pearce, The Fall Guy comes from production team Kelly McCormick and David Leitch (Bullet Train, Violent Night, Nobody) and their company 87North Productions; from Ryan Gosling and his production shingle Entertainment 360; and from Guymon Casady (Game of Thrones, Steve Jobs). The film is executive produced by Drew Pearce, Entertainment 360’s Geoff Shaevitz, and the creator of the original Fall Guy television series, Glen A. Larson.

“The Fall Guy features an Original Motion Picture Soundtrack from Back Lot Music with music by composer Dominic Lewis. The album also features a cover of KISS’ ‘I Was Made for Lovin’ You’ by YUNGBLUD and a cover of Lee Major’s ‘Unknown Stuntman’ by Blake Shelton. The soundtrack album is also available physically on Vinyl from Mutant Records.”

Bonus features on the home video release are as follows:

Extended Cut – An extended cut of the film with 20 minutes of additional footage featuring more action, more laughs, and more stunts.

Gag Reel

Alternate Takes

Stunts on Stunts: Breaking Down the Action – Five breathtaking breakdowns detail the meticulous designs, careful preparation, and astonishing execution that goes into pulling off the film’s death-defying stunts.

City Truck Jump / Sidewinder – Grip the wheel with stunt driver Logan Holladay, who provides a first-person view of an incredible stunt that launches a truck onto a crowded city street.



Garbage Bin – Speed across Sydney’s Harbour Bridge while watching Ryan Gosling and the stunt performers surf on a skidding door, trade punches in a spinning bin, and wrestle with an attack dog.



Boat Chase – Blast back to the past with a classic boat jump stunt, no green screen required, complete with an awesome explosion that lights up the water around the iconic Sydney Opera House.



Car Jump – Prepare for possibly the film’s most dangerous stunt: a bomb-blasting ride in a tricked-out vehicle that leads into a heart-stopping jump across an enormous expanse.



High Fall – Troy Brown, the son of legendary stunt performer Bob Brown, follows in his father’s footsteps with a high fall off a helicopter like only their family can deliver.

Making a Meta Masterpiece – The Fall Guy‘s filmmaking team and all-star cast take you behind the scenes in Australia for an insider’s look into the creativity and camaraderie that turns the original TV series into a thrilling new movie.

How to Break a World Record – Cheer along with the crew as driving double Logan Holladay and the stunt team craft a cannon roll crash that breaks a Guinness World Record.

Nightclub Mayhem – Fight coordinator Sunny Sun and stunt double Justin Eaton venture behind the camera to choreograph a bottle-breaking battle between Colt Seavers and Doone’s goons.

The Art of Doubling – Meet stunt double Ben Jenkin, a man willing to be set on fire, hit by a car, and take risks with Ryan Gosling to collectively make a single character look cool.

Making Metalstorm – Cowboys collide with aliens in this look at the creation of Metalstorm, The Fall Guy‘s film within the film.

Falling for The Fall Guy with Bob Reese – Professional parkour athlete and influencer Bob Reese recreates stunts from the movie, including a scissor-lift dive, Kong vault, and heart-stopping high fall.

Feature Commentary with Director/Producer David Leitch and Producer Kelly McCormick [Available on both theatrical and extended cuts]



