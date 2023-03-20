The Flash Movie Merchandise Unmasks Michael Keaton's Batman

The Flash merchandise has already raced online, revealing looks at the multiverse-branded line of collectibles, clothing, and assorted items tying into the movie hitting theaters June 16th. There's the fused Flash and Batman insignia that blends the iconic logos of the Scarlet Speedster (Ezra Miller) and the Dark Knight (Michael Keaton) — available on hats, t-shirts, and hoodies — the expansive toyline of vehicles and figures from Spin Master and McFarlane Toys, and a spoiler-y wave of Funko Pop figures. As it happens, the Funko vinyl figures have unmasked Keaton's aged Bruce Wayne as he appears in The Flash.

Pre-orders available now for the Flash Funko Pop line include a Previews Exclusive Unmasked Batman, a Walmart Exclusive Multiverse Batman, a Hot Topic Exclusive Diamond Batman, and a Batman in Batwing Pop! Deluxe Ride. See Keaton's unmasked Dark Knight in toy form below.

(Photo: Funko)

"[It was] weirdly and ironically easy. A little bit emotional. Just a rush of memories," Keaton said in a 2021 interview about suiting up as Batman for the first time in three decades. "Without giving anything away, which I can't, basically the first shot — not of the entire movie, but let's say the introduction [of Batman] — is so good that when we walked on and started talking about a couple of shots and the angles, I went 'whoa, this is big. This is great.' I don't even mean for me. Just the imagery, it's great."

The actor added director Andy Muschietti's imagery is "reminiscent, to some degree," of Tim Burton's, who helmed the first iteration of his Dark Knight in Batman 1989 and its 1992 sequel.

30 years after we last saw him in Batman Returns, the Burton-verse Batman is back in action when speedster Barry Allen (Miller) travels from the DC Extended Universe into the DC multiverse — creating an alternate universe where metahumans don't exist.

The Flash synopsis states: "Worlds collide in The Flash when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian… albeit not the one he's looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry's only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?"

Starring Ezra Miller, Sasha Calle, Michael Shannon, Ron Livingston, Maribel Verdú, Kiersey Clemons, Antje Traue, Ben Affleck, and Michael Keaton, The Flash speeds into theaters June 16th.