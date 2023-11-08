The Gray Man 2: Netflix Exec Teases What to Expect in Ryan Gosling Sequel

The Gray Man was released on Netflix last year, and while it got mixed reactions from critics and audiences, the movie had a successful run on the streaming site. In fact, soon after the film was released, Netflix announced a sequel and spinoff in an attempt to create a "major spy franchise." The Gray Man is expected to receive a direct sequel with leading man Ryan Gosling set to return along with directors Joe Russo and Anthony Russo (Avengers: Endgame) as well as co-writer Stephen McFeely. The Russos, Mike Larocca, Joe Roth, and Jeffrey Kirschenbaum will all produce the follow-up. This week, the Head of Netflix Film, Scott Stuber, spoke with Collider and shared an update about The Gray Man 2.

"When we talk about it, the advantage we have is we have incredible actors; they're watchable, they're unique. So, you know, Joe and Anthony [Russo] have talked about, 'If we go back to it, how do we spend time with this guy, Ryan Gosling,' who I think is incredible," Stuber shared. "I just watch what he's doing right now, and I don't know if there's a better actor out there in terms of his range and what he's accomplishing. The ability to have him in a franchise like that is huge, so we gotta really slow down and make sure, 'What makes that character great, and how do we really extend that story?'"

What Is The Gray Man Spinoff About?

In addition to the sequel, Netflix is also developing a spinoff film that is "set to explore a different element of The Gray Man universe." It was previously reported that the untitled spinoff would be scribed by Deadpool writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese. Considering the fate of Chris Evans' character in The Gray Man, fans do not expect him to return for the sequel. However, there's always a chance he could pop up again if the spinoff takes place before the first film. Previously, Joe Russo teased that Evans is playing a "sociopath," which is a definite departure from his days as Captain America.

"We didn't have to sell Chris on the role; Chris sold us, in a way," Joe Russo told Den of Geek. "We were talking to him as we were wrapping up Infinity War and then Avengers: Endgame about what's next for him or where he wanted to go in his career, and he said, 'You know what? I'm comfortable enough in my life and the work I've done that I'm just interested in taking risks moving forward, and I just want to play challenging characters.' So it seemed obvious to us that the right move here would be to offer Chris the sociopath and not the hero."

Are you excited about The Gray Man 2? Tell us in the comments.