‘The Gremlins’ and ‘Terminator’ Actor Dick Miller Dead at 90

Dick Miller, a prolific character actor who frequently collaborated with B-movie icon Roger Corman, has passed away. He was 90 years old.

Despite having had a career that spanned over 60 years, the actor is best known for his output in the 1980s, when he appeared in mainstream hits like Gremlins, The ‘Burbs, Fame, and The Terminator.

“I’m devastated to report that one of my best friends and most treasured collaborators has passed away. I ‘grew up’ (kinda) watching Dick Miller in movies from the ’50s on and was thrilled to have him in my first movie for Roger Corman,” tweeted Gremlins filmmaker Joe Dante. “We hit it off and every script thereafter I always looked for a role for Dick–not just because he was my friend but because I loved watching him act! But he leaves behind over 100 performances, a bio & a doc–not bad for a guy who hardly ever enjoyed a starring role.”

One of his earliest screen appearances was in 1955’s Apache Woman, in which Miller played two characters — one of whom shoots the other during a key sequence in the film. Working with Corman, he also appeared in the cult classic A Bucket of Blood.

The documentary Dante alluded to was the 2014 film That Guy Dick Miller, which was produced via crowdfunding on Kickstarter.

The film, which was directed by Elijah Drenner, had its world premiere on March 7, 2014 at South by Southwest and was about the life and career of Miller.

Miller played several comic book roles during his long career, mostly in animation. Most notably, he recurred as Fosnight on the 1990-91 The Flash TV series starring John Wesley Shipp. In the series, Fosnight was a police informant who provided Barry Allen with tips on criminals. In the series, Fosnight owed a “life debt” to Henry Allen, and extended that debt to his two sons as well.

In the ’90s, he played Boxy Bennett on Batman: The Animated Series and Mike Lane in an episode of Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman. Miller also had minor roles in Batman: The Mask of the Phantasm and Justice League Unlimited.