The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard: First Poster Revealed for Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson Sequel

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, the follow-up to 2017’s The Hitman’s Bodyguard, wrapped filming about a year ago, and its August 2020 release date was announced back in December. Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus, it was just announced that the movie has been pushed back until next summer. The announcement was recently shared by Salma Hayek, who broke the news on Instagram. However, the unfortunate news was accompanied by something a little more fun: a poster for the new film, which boasts, "The Good, The Bad, and the Bats**t Crazy."

“Because of the confinement the release of HWB has been postponed to the summer of 2021. I’m kind of bummed because I can’t wait for you all to see it,” Hayek wrote. You can check out the poster in the post below:

The first The Hitman’s Bodyguard followed Michael Bryce (Ryan Reynolds), a former top-notch bodyguard who fell on hard times after an important person was killed on his watch. He is eventually recruited to guard a notorious hitman, Darius Kincaid (Samuel L. Jackson), who agrees to testify in an important trial in exchange for his wife (Hayek) to get released from prison. The first film also included Gary Oldman and Richard E. Grant. Jackson, Reynolds, Hayek, and Grant are all set to reprise their roles in the sequel, which will also feature Morgan Freeman, Antonio Banderas, and Frank Grillo.

It’s currently unclear what roles Freeman and Banderas are taking on, however, Grillo is expected to play an Interpol agent who seeks out the help of Reynolds, Jackson, and Hayek's characters to prevent a cyber attack on Europe. The first Hitman's Bodyguard pulled in more than $180 million worldwide and $80 million domestically, so it’s no surprise they chose to greenlight a sequel. Patrick Hughes is returning to direct, and the script was once again penned by Tom O'Connor.

The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard is now scheduled to be released next summer.

