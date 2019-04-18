Ryan Reynolds Wraps Filming on ‘The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’

Ryan Reynolds is a busy guy! The Deadpool and Detective Piakchu actor has been in production for The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, the follow-up to 2017’s The Hitman’s Bodyguard. According to the actor’s recent Twitter post, he has officially wrapped production on the upoming sequel.

That’s a wrap for me. Gonna miss kicking rocks with these two. Been down a lotta roads together. #hitmanswifesbodyguard @samuelljackson @salmahayek pic.twitter.com/jHgmuRxqvM — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 18, 2019

“That’s a wrap for me. Gonna miss kicking rocks with these two. Been down a lotta roads together,” Reynolds wrote.

As you can see, the upcoming film is set to star Reynolds alongside Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek.

Many fans were quick to comment on Reynolds’ tweet, excited for his return to the role.

“Cant wait to see the sequel to such an amazing movie!,” @studios_tsunami wrote.

“Phew we love a power cast,” @pooldeads added.

“Wade Wilson and Nicholas J. Fury,” @fmoncada21_ pointed out.

The Hitman’s Bodyguard followed Michael Bryce (Reynolds), a former top-notch bodyguard who fell on hard times after an important person was killed on his watch. He is eventually recruited to guard a notorious hitman, Darius Kincaid (Jackson), who agrees to testify in an important trial in exchange for his wife (Hayek) to get released from prison. The first film also included Gary Oldman and Richard E. Grant.

Jackson, Reynolds, Hayek, and Grant are all set to reprise their roles in the sequel. It was recently announced that legendary actor, Morgan Freeman, was joining the cast. The new movie will also include Antonio Banderas and Frank Grillo.

It’s currently unclear what roles Freeman and Banderas are taking on, however, Grillo is expected to play an Interpol agent who seeks out the help of Reynolds, Jackson, and Hayek’s characters to prevent a cyber attack on Europe.

The first Hitman’s Bodyguard pulled in more than $180 million worldwide and $80 million domestically, so it’s no surprise they chose to greenlight a sequel. Production for the new movie began last month with Patrick Hughes returning to direct the script once again penned by Tom O’Connor.

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard is expected to hit theaters in 2020.

