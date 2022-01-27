The Hunger Games Collection Exclusive 4K Blu-ray Box Set Is up for Pre-Order

The first The Hunger Games film starring Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen hit theaters on March 23rd, 2012. If you do the math, you’ll come to the unsettling conclusion that the film franchise based on Suzanne Collins’ books is about to celebrate its 10th anniversary. Time does indeed fly, but on the bright side, an occasion such as this is the perfect opportunity to release a fancy Blu-ray box set. Enter the Hunger Games Collection on 4K UHD Blu-ray.

The Hunger Games Collection will include all four films: The Hunger Games, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1, and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2, on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and Digital. The set will also include loads of special features as well as artwork from Flore Maquin, Ise Ananphada, Alice X. Zhang, Tula Lotay, Paige Reynolds, Aracely Muñoz, Gemma O’Brien, Lauren Hom, Meni Chatzipanagiotou and Gia Graham.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Pre-orders for The Hunger Games Collection 4K UHD Blu-ray Box set are live here at Best Buy (they have the exclusive) for $89.99 with a release date set for March 22nd, 2022. A breakdown of the special features on the set can be found below.

THE HUNGER GAMES

Audio Commentary with Editor Stephen Mirrione, Visual Effects Supervisor Sheena Duggal, and Supervising Sound Editor Lon Bender

Game Maker: Suzanne Collins and The Hunger Games Phenomenon

The World Is Watching: Making The Hunger Games

Letters from the Rose Garden

THE HUNGER GAMES: CATCHING FIRE

Audio Commentary with Director Francis Lawrence and Producer Nina Jacobson

“Surviving the Game: Making The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” Documentary

Deleted Scenes

THE HUNGER GAMES: MOCKINGJAY — PART 1

Audio Commentary with Director Francis Lawrence and Producer Nina Jacobson

“The Mockingjay Lives: The Making of MJ1” Documentary

Straight from the Heart: A Tribute to Philip Seymour Hoffman

Songs of Rebellion: Lorde on Curating the Soundtrack

Lorde “Yellow Flicker Beat” Music Video

Deleted Scenes

THE HUNGER GAMES: MOCKINGJAY — PART 2