‘The Incredibles’ 2 Teases Special Look During Olympics

Fans only have to wait a few more days to get their next look at the upcoming The Incredibles 2. A promo aired during Olympic coverage teases that a special look at the Disney/Pixar film is coming this Wednesday.

While it had previously been expected that Disney might air trailers for its upcoming family movies during last week’s Super Bowl coverage, it looks like Disney/Pixar was holding out to bring their latest look at The Incredibles 2 to the incredible sportsmanship of the Olympic games. The teaser for the upcoming special look shows the Parr family enjoying watching the games and specifically Dash Parr getting in on the Olympic action — as a speed skater, of course.

The first trailer for the film was released back in November during College Gameday on ESPN. You can check out the new trailer in the video above.

The upcoming special look — which fans are hoping will be a new trailer — will be latest look at the highly-anticipated sequel, which is set to pick up right where the original film left off 14 years ago, with the Parr family — who previously came out of super hero retirement to face the villain, Syndrome — immediately jumping into deal with a new villain known as the Underminer.

“It starts right as the first one finishes, so it just carries on,” Pixar’s chief creative officer said at D23 last year. “A minute will have passed. It starts with the Underminer and a big old set piece. You know that at the end of the first movie when he comes up and you see the family dressed as superheroes, well that’s where we start this movie.”

Of course, picking up right where they left off doesn’t preclude some changes for the team. Disney released the official synopsis a few weeks ago that teases a change in leadership for the team, this time with Helen taking her time in the spotlight while Bob stays at home with the kids — a job made more complicated for everyone as the family is still unaware that baby Jack-Jack has emerging superpowers of his own.

Disney/Pixar also recently released first-look photos and character descriptions for the film’s cast, which will feature nearly all of the original film’s voice talent such as Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, and Samuel L. Jackson. They will be joined by newcomers Bob Odenkirk, Catherine Keener, Sophia Bush, Jonathan Banks, and Isabella Rossellini. Writer and director Brad Bird returned to helm the sequel as well.

The Incredibles 2 will hit theaters on June 15, 2018