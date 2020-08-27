The King’s Man Has Been Pushed to 2021

✖

The King's Man is the latest in a long line of films to get pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic. The movie was supposed to hit theaters on September 18th but has been moved to February, 26th 2021. This isn't the first time the prequel's release date has been changed. Originally, The King's Man was slated to be released in November of 2019. Hopefully, this will be the movie's last chance so fans can catch a glimpse of Matthew Vaughn's latest work, which follows Ralph Fiennes and Harris Dickinson as they serve as some of the earliest agents of the cabal.

Recently, Vaughn had a chat with Empire and discussed the new movie as well as the future of the franchise, revealing The King's Man will have connections to the inevitable Kingsman 3.

“We’ve put seeds for what’s going to happen in Kingsman 3 all the way back into this,” Vaughn teased. “And it’s going to be very different.” Originally, Vaughn planned to pass the Harry Hart-Eggsy prequel on to another director, but he’s now thinking about continuing the franchise himself. “I actually don’t know what I want to do,” he explained. “There is an opportunity for a director to really change it up, but I’m considering it.”

Operating under the slogan "Manners maketh the man," Vaughn previously told ComicBook.com the prequel will very much dive into why the slogan came to be.

“We will in some ways. We’ll discover why manners maketh man," Vaughn said at New York Comic-Con last year. "We’ll discover why one of my favorite lines in the new film is 'reputation is what people think you are, character is who you are.' It’s got a lot of what I’ll call home truths for our modern society that would be good to remember." The director added, "It’s an allegory of...World War I happened due to some crazy politicians and political movements that got out of control. Everybody thought there couldn’t be a war, and then it happened. We’re living in a crazy time right now.”

In addition to Fiennes and Dickinson, The King's Man is set to star Daniel Brühl, Rhys Ifans, Gemma Arterton, Charles Dance, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Djimon Hounsou, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Stanley Tucci, Alison Steadman, Robert Aramayo, Alexandra Maria Lara, and Joel Basman. Vaughn directed from a script he wrote with Karl Gajdusek.

The King's Man is now set for release on February 26th, 2021.

