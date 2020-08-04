New The King's Man Photos Unveiled

✖

20th Century Studios has released new photos from Matthew Vaughn's The King's Man, a prequel film that is the third film in the Kingsman film series. Set in World War I, the new photos, shared by Empire Magazine, offer looks at Djimon Hounsou, Ralph Fiennes, and Gemma Arterton in the sequel set well before the events of Kingsman: The Secret Service.

The King's Man stars Ralph Fiennes, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, Rhys Ifans, Gemma Arterton, Charles Dance, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Djimon Hounsou, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Stanley Tucci, Alison Steadman, Robert Aramayo, Alexandra Maria Lara, and Joel Basman. Vaughn directed from a script he wrote with Karl Gajdusek. The film will follow Fiennes and Dickinson as they serve as some of the earliest agents of the cabal operating under the slogan "Manners maketh the man," something Vaughn previously told ComicBook.com that the prequel will explore in terms of origin.

“We will in some ways. We’ll discover why manners maketh man," Vaughn said at New York Comic Con last year. "We’ll discover why one of my favorite lines in the new film is 'reputation is what people think you are, character is who you are.' It’s got a lot of what I’ll call home truths for our modern society that would be good to remember."

(Photo: 20th Century Studios)

The director added, "It’s an allegory of...World War I happened due to some crazy politicians and political movements that got out of control. Everybody thought there couldn’t be a war, and then it happened. We’re living in a crazy time right now.”

Vaughn also recently told Empire that he's had to cut quite a bit from the film for the theatrical cut, teasing that he's had to cut some of the raunchiest jokes.

"I've cut so much out of this film that there's going to be a 40-minute longer version," Vaughn said. "I'll do 'The King's Man Vaughn Cut". I've got a few really dirty f*cking jokes in there."

Given all of the recent hype that has surrounded directors’ cuts, the idea of Vaughn doing an alternate version of The King's Man will surely be promising to some fans. Given the groundwork that The King's Man is reportedly laying for Kingsman 3, that extra content might take on a whole other meaning.

“We’ve put seeds for what’s going to happen in Kingsman 3 all the way back into this,” Vaughn confirmed. “And it’s going to be very different.”

The King's Man is set for release on September 18th.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.