The King’s Man: New UK Poster Avoids Release Date

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many 2020 movies have been pushed back. Some films have been given new release dates in the near future while others have been delayed an entire year. In the case of some films, studios are holding off on picking a new date so they don't have to keep changing it. Currently, Matthew Vaughn's The King's Man is scheduled to his theatres on September 18th, but we have a feeling the prequel film will also get pushed back. In fact, a new UK poster for the movie avoids the release date, which was not the case for the poster released last month.

“New #TheKingsMan UK poster - keeping things flexible with that date strapline,” @antovolk tweeted. You can check out the poster below:

New #TheKingsMan UK poster - keeping things flexible with that date strapline... pic.twitter.com/san5ugHnXW — Anton Volkov (@antovolk) July 17, 2020

The King's Man is set to take place long before the events of Kingsman: The Secret Service and Kingman: The Golden Circle, and will follow Ralph Fiennes and Harris Dickinson as they serve as some of the earliest agents of the cabal. Operating under the slogan "Manners maketh the man," Vaughn previously told ComicBook.com the prequel will very much dive into why the slogan came to be.

“We will in some ways. We’ll discover why manners maketh man," Vaughn said at New York Comic-Con last year. "We’ll discover why one of my favorite lines in the new film is 'reputation is what people think you are, character is who you are.' It’s got a lot of what I’ll call home truths for our modern society that would be good to remember." The director added, "It’s an allegory of...World War I happened due to some crazy politicians and political movements that got out of control. Everybody thought there couldn’t be a war, and then it happened. We’re living in a crazy time right now.”

In addition to Fiennes and Dickinson, The King's Man is set to star Daniel Brühl, Rhys Ifans, Gemma Arterton, Charles Dance, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Djimon Hounsou, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Stanley Tucci, Alison Steadman, Robert Aramayo, Alexandra Maria Lara, and Joel Basman. Vaughn directed from a script he wrote with Karl Gajdusek.

For now, The King's Man is set for release on September 18th.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.