‘The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part’ Projected For Up to $55 Million Opening Weekend



After a five-year long wait, we are now less than a month away from the highly-anticipated The LEGO Movie sequel, which is expected to make a fairly decent amount of money.

According to Deadline, Warner Bros’ The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part is projected to have a $45 million- $55 million opening. While these projected numbers are high, they aren’t expected to beat out the first movie, which opened with an impressive $69 million. Overall, the first movie made $257,760,692 domestically and $469,160,692 worldwide back in 2014.

Apparently, the new animated movie “literally just locked its print” but the studio is “prepping a great screening program for the movie prior to its release.”

Demos show that the sequel is ahead of Hotel Transylvania 2 and Ralph Breaks the Internet in unaided awareness, which is “a polling category off which studios make their ad-buying decisions.” It’s also ahead of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which shares some of the same creative team behind LEGO, including Phil Lord, who co-wrote and produced both projects.

The LEGO Movie was infamously snubbed at The Oscars a few years ago, but Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has been sweeping the Awards Season this year, already winning the Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature. Hopefully, these new wins are easing the pain of the previous oversight.

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part doesn’t have too much competition next month, opening the same day as What Men Want (the new comedy starring Taraji P. Henson), Cold Pursuit (an action/thriller starring Liam Neeson), and The Prodigy (a horror film starring Taylor Schilling).

Deadline reports that all the movies are being released “to get a head start on the Valentine’s Day/Presidents Day weekend period.”

The following weekend will heat up a little more with the release of Robert Rodriguez’s Alita: Battle Angel and Happy Death Day 2U, the sequel to the delightfully campy horror film from 2017.

The LEGO Movie 2 will see Emmet (Chris Pratt), Lucy (Elizabeth Banks), Batman (Will Arnett), and their friends stuck in a new problem, as the LEGO DUPLO invaders have arrived and taken over the world. The cast will also see the returns of Alison Brie as Unikitty, Nick Offerman as Metal Beard, Charlie Day as Benny, and Channing Tatum as Superman. New cast members include Stephanie Beatriz as Sweet Mayhem, and Tiffany Haddish as Queen Whatevra Wa-Nabi.

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part will debut in theatres on February 8, 2019.