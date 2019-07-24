The Lion King: John Oliver Confirms Beyonce Was Photoshopped Into Cast Photo

Disney’s live-action The Lion King remake is currently in theaters, and it features a star-studded cast. The biggest name on the roster is easily Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, who voices Nala in the film. Despite playing a major role in the movie, it turns out Beyoncé hasn’t actually met all of her co-stars, including the late-night host, John Oliver, who voices Zazu. According to Buzzfeed, Oliver is a huge fan of Bey and recently revealed that she was photoshopped into the epic cast group shot.

As you can see, the image shows Beyoncé standing close to Oliver, but it turns out they weren’t actually there together, a fact that Oliver discussed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Here’s you and here’s Beyoncé,” Colbert points out. “People are speculating that she was photoshopped in.”

“Yeah, she wasn’t there,” Oliver revealed. “I can’t remember, but I think everyone else was there!”

However, Oliver’s love for the singer meant he was still nervous at the prospect of being in a photo with her, even if they weren’t actually in the same room.

“If you look at my face, I look really intimidated… and that’s because what I’m doing is imagining that I’m about to be put into a photo with Beyoncé,” he joked.

It’s interesting to learn that Beyoncé was photoshopped into the photo considering James Earl Jones, who reprised his role of Mufasa, is absent from the image. The movie’s director, Jon Favreau, recently explained that the iconic actor was absent from the promotional materials and premiere because he doesn’t live in Los Angeles.

“He’s based on the East Coast. This is something that takes a lot out of you to do,” Favreau explained. “So his participation was geared more toward his performance.”

However, this Beyoncé news makes us wonder why they didn’t snap a pic of Jones in New York and photoshop him in like Bey?

In addition to Jones, Beyoncé, and Oliver, the new version of The Lion King stars Donald Glover, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, John Kani, Eric Andre, Florence Kasumba, Keegan-Michael Key, and Alfre Woodard.

The Lion King is currently playing in theaters everywhere.