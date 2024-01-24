The Lost Boys: A New Musical Production Gets Teaser

Last month, it was confirmed that The Lost Boys would be the latest classic film to get the musical treatment. The Lost Boys is being adapted as a stage musical with It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia writer and executive producer, David Hornsby. Hornsby is signed on along with Parade director Michael Arden, and the pop-rock band The Rescues. The show is being produced by Patrick Wilson, who is best known for playing Ed Warren in The Conjuring films as well as Orm in Aquaman. Wilson will be producing along with James Carpinello and Marcus Chait, and a special arrangement has been made with Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures. Today, a new teaser for the musical was shared on YouTube.

The Lost Boys' book is currently expected to be written by Hornsby and actor Chris Hoch (Shrek The Musical, Matilda) with music by The Rescues (Kyler England, AG, Gabriel Mann) with Ethan Popp (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) serving as Music Supervisor. You can check out the teaser below:

What Happened To The Lost Boys TV Series?

Back in 2020, The CW optioned The Lost Boys for TV. The project died when Nexstar took over the network and started slashing original scripted programming. There were previously two direct-to-video sequels, Lost Boys: The Tribe and Lost Boys: The Thirst, which were set in the same timeline as the original movie. There have also been two comic book miniseries from DC: Lost Boys: Reign of Frogs, a prequel to The Tribe, and Lost Boys, a 2016 miniseries that also featured the Frog Brothers, characters from the original film.

Franchise star Corey Feldman has often expressed an interest in doing a "proper" sequel to the movie.

"I mean, we've done Lost Boys. We've done a couple sequels. I'd still like to do a final one that's done the right way, with a big budget and all the cast," Feldman said last year, adding that "We're very grateful that people still love the movie, that people still remember the movie, and now it's getting this re-release so it's kind of fresh and fun all over again."

Are you excited about The Lost Boys musical? Tell us in the comments!