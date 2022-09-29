Corey Feldman Still Wants to Make Proper Sequels for The Goonies and The Lost Boys

Corey Feldman has been all over the place when it comes to the odds of a Goonies sequel happening, but in a new conversation with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian, he confirmed that he's still interested in taking a swing at it. Along with The Lost Boys, which had had some low-budget sequels, Feldman said that he would still love to have a chance to revisit The Goonies -- but in both cases, he would want to do it "the right way," with a budget and a cast list that's a little more befitting the '80s classics.

The Goonies has long been a property that had sequel rumors flying, but nothing has yet materialized. In 2021, filmmaker Richard Donner passed away, meaning that any sequel would have to be made without him -- and also that The Goonies 2 has lost one of its biggest champions.

"I mean, we've done Lost Boys. We've done a couple sequels. I'd still like to do a final one that's done the right way, with a big budget and all the cast," Feldman said, adding that "We're very grateful that people still love the movie, that people still remember the movie, and now it's getting this re-release so it's kind of fresh and fun all over again. That said, I still want to make a sequel to Goonies. I don't know if it will ever happen -- especially with Donner gone, it's a sad thing. But every few years, it seems like there's a new idea in the pipeline and Warner Bros. gets that close to pushing the button and then it just falls apart. So who knows? Maybe one day it will happen, maybe not."

For years, Feldman has been enthusiastic about a sequel to The Goonies, but even before Donner's passing, he seemed to give up on the idea.

"All I know is that when I found out my dear friend Richard Donner had signed on to do Lethal Weapon 5 as his swan song, well that pretty much sewed up the rumor mill right there. It's done," Feldman said. "We cant make [The Goonies 2] without [Donner]. And [Donner's] off shooting guns with the Lethal Weapon people."

Still, in August, he did an interview in which he suggested there's always the possibility. The catch? He would want it to be a legacy sequel "done right," not a remake that discards the original film.

Asked about the possibility of a reboot during a convention appearance, Feldman dismissed the notion.

"You mean a sequel? You don't want a remake, because that's what they did with Ghostbusters with the girls. No, no, no," Feldman said. "You want like a Top Gun sequel, right? They did it right with Top Gun."