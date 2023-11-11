The Marvels: What Are Jump Points?

The Marvels makes jump points even more interesting in the MCU. The warp points around the Marvel universe become a big plot point in the Captain Marvel sequel. Dar-Benn, the villain of the movie has control of a Quantum Band an artifact that allows her to control the jump points across the universe. As a result, Dar-Benn has been stealing resources from other planets before Captain Marvel and her friends step in. As the villain travels around the Marvel universe, she's collecting atmosphere, water, and energy to deliver the people of Kree from catastrophe. Carol Danvers and her team have to find a way to resolve that.

Complicating matters is the fact that Dar-Benn's use of the Quantum Bands along with the jump points has entangled Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and Monica Rambeau's powers. Captain Marvel touches a jump point at the same time Monica does across the galaxy. Poor Kamala is pulled into duty due to having the other Quantum Band in her possession. More pressing than saving all these planets is saving the universe itself because overloading the jump points with too much energy puts all of reality at risk. In the trailers it becomes clear that ripping a hole in the universe begins an Incursion that would destroy not just Earth-616 but possibly others.

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

The Marvels Builds On Captain Marvel

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

Strengthening the theming in The Marvels is the fact that Carol Danvers' decisions in the first Captain Marvel spiral right into the sequel. Prodcuer Mary Livanos spoke to TotalFilm about those choices coming back to challenge our heroes before the movie's release. "We all are prone to fall into similar trappings when it comes to hero worship," Livanos explained. "You think that heroes can fix any problem. But in this movie, we actually examine how sometimes decisions you make in an attempt to make things better can sometimes make things worse, and have a cascading effect that spirals out of your control."

"So, while we're seeing Carol Danvers grapple with what has become of her actions, we see that also processed through the eyes of Ms. Marvel," she added. "We actually experience forgiveness through the eyes of another person. That can be freeing for the person who might not be able to forgive themselves."

The Marvels Touches The Multiverse

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

In The Marvels, which arrived in theaters on November 10th, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson ) has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani ) aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris ). Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels."

The Marvels will also see the franchise returns of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury , Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, and Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan. New cast members include Zawe Ashton , Park Seo-joon, and Shamier Anderson . Produced by Marvel Studios , The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta with a script from DaCosta, Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.

Do you see more incursions on the horizon? Let us know down in the comments!