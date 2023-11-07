The Marvels Composer Laura Karpman on Monica Rambeau Growing From WandaVision

The Marvels composer Laura Karpman teased how Monica Rambeau grows from WandaVision to the new MCU movie. In an interview with ComicBook.com, the woman behind the music of The Marvels explained how the team-up changes the dynamic of Captain Marvel, Kamala Khan, and Monica Rambeau individually. While viewers might have met the brilliant astronaut in WandaVision, this is a whole new world of possibility. Karpman compared the changes from the Disney+ series to the leap to an Avengers movie. The Marvels has the unique distinction of being the first real team-up between some Avengers since Spider-Man: No Way Home. It's a challenge that will test each of the women, including Captain Rambeau.

"I love that show," Karpman began. "That show is so awesome. I think that the thing about this particular movie is it's not a sequel. You have familiar characters, but it's a new thing. And the thing I've been using is, it's like the Avengers to Captain America. It is a team. So, what's most important about the film? And the really big storyline of the film is how can these three come together? When don't they? And when do they? And what does that music sound like? And then of course, they go places and they do things. So, you've got to be able to cover all of that musically as well."

Captain Marvel Teams-Up With Monica Rambeau

It's a weird time for Captain Marvel and her niece in The Marvels. ComicBook.com spoke to the movie's director, Nia DaCosta about teaming Carol Danvers up with Monica Rambeau and Kamala Khan. Usually, Captain Marvel is a bit of a solo act. But, in The Marvels, she's going to have to lean on her allies if there's to be any hope of defeating Dar-Benn and saving their universe from absolute catastrophe. Here's what the filmmaker had to say!

"It was so important to me that we do that for her," DaCosta told us in an interview this week. "The first movie was so beautiful because you see this family that she's lost, and now in this movie, you kind of see how she's isolated herself from family. But family is so important to help any of us get anything done and feel supported and [like we] can take on the world. I really wanted to be able to see that, and who she was, in this film."

The Marvels Teases What's Next

In The Marvels, which arrives in theaters on November 10th, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson ) has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani ) aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris ).

Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels." The Marvels will also see the franchise returns of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury , Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, and Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan. New cast members include Zawe Ashton , Park Seo-joon, and Shamier Anderson . Produced by Marvel Studios , The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta with a script from DaCosta, Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.

