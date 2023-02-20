Every MCU Project Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Sets Up

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now out in theaters, and as expected, it is something of a pivotal start to Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In introducing Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), Ant-Man 3 sets a series of dominoes in motion that will ripple out across the entire Marvel Cinematic Multiverse. l

Below we have a breakdown of the future MCU projects that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania sets up – both the most obvious and pronounced ones, as well as a few you may have missed taking shape!

Obviously, MAJOR SPOILERS Follow in our discussion!

Loki Season 2

(Photo: Marvel)

The post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is actually a preview of Loki Season 2. The scene features Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) traveling to the 1900s to witness a demonstration by scientist/inventor Victor Timely. However, Loki recognizes Victor Timely as yet another variant of Who He Remains / Kang the Conqueror. Based on how Loki Season 1 ended, it's easy to surmise that Loki Season 2 will see Loki trying to convince this new variant of Mobius (or his original friend?) what the threat of Kang is really about.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

The mid-credits scene of Quantumania revealed the ramifications of Kang the Conqueror's defeat and subsequent death – and the larger threat on that will come in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. That threat is "The Council of Kangs," an entire army of Kang Variants that have gathered outside space/time to monitor their plan: to shape a Mutliverse that only works in their favor. The leaders of the Council of Kangs are now concenered with how the heroes of the MCU are starting to mess with the Multiverse, and are ready to bring the fight to them. The Kang Dynasty will see that fight finally arrive on The Avengers' doorstep.

...Whomever those Avengers are.

Avengers: Secret Wars

Just like with Avengers: Inifinty War, it's pretty easy to assume that Quantumania's tease of the Council of Kangs going to war with the MCU heroes will end badly for the heroes – and likely the entire Marvel Cinematic Multiverse. Avengers: Secret Wars will then see whatever faction of heroes remain fighting in whatever world the Kangs (and others?) create.

Fantastic Four

The story of Kang the Conqueror is invariably tied to the that of The Fantastic Four. No coincedience, then, that Fantastic Four's story will begin Phase 6, the same as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania opened Phase 5 with Kang's story. As for direct connections: Kang's origin is that of being the far-future descendant of Reed Richards (Nathienal Richards); whatever story Fantastic Four tells, it will almost certainly be tied to Kang – perhaps even to the Quantum Realm and the major changes that happened there in Quantumania.

Young Avengers

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Marvel has been quietly building up a whole new generation of Avengers, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was no excpetion. Scott Lang's daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton) proved she is a genius, and a hero in her own right, as she suited up and started kicking butt with Pym Particles, just like her dad. Cassie's hero alter-ego Stature is a major member of the Young Avengers – where hopefully she'll be paired-up with Kate Bishop, Patriot, Kid Loki, Billy and Tommy Maximoff, and others, including Kang's younger, heroic, variant, Iron Lad.

Secret Invasion?

The presence of a Skrull Kang variant amongst the Council of Kangs has some fans speculating that the upcoming Secret Invasion Disney+ series will actually be revealed to be part of Kang's chess game. It may be so, but if we start thinking like that, then The Marvels, and every other Marvel project coming could arguably feature Kang variants as the masterminds. And maybe they will...