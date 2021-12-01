The Matrix Resurrections Releases New TV Spot to Announce Ticket On-Sale Date

The Matrix Resurrections has released a new TV spot, as part of the larger announcement that tickets for the film are going on sale. Tickets for The Matrix Resurrections will go on sale on Monday, December 6th at 9am PT – mere weeks before The Matrix 4 hits theaters (as well as HBO Max) on December 22nd. As you can also see below, the new TV spot is all about the theme of Deja Vu – a concept that the original Matrix movie mythologized as a “glitch” in the artificial world of The Matrix, whenever the program code was changed.

Could this be a bigger hint about the nature of The Matrix Resurrections storyline? It’s definitely beginning to seem like it…

The footage in this new TV Spot for The Matrix Resurrections is presented in the curious fashion of showing scenes of the original film being ‘overwritten’ by scenes from either the Matrix sequels (Reloaded, Revolutions) or Resurrections. The accompanying voiceover plays on a loop with the classic line from Carrie Anne Moss’s Trinity that Deja Vu “it happens when they change something.” That utterance is eventually replaced by an ominous new question: “Why use old code to make something new?”

The question of why so many things in The Matrix Resurrections look so unchanged has hung over the film since the very first production photos. This TV spot is the biggest evidence that director Lana Wachowski is telling a story wherein Neo and Trinity never truly “woke up” from The Matrix and led the rebellion they thought they did – and that the events of the sequel films were possibly just another simulation run by The Matrix. It begs the question we asked when the first Matrix Resurrections trailer came out: is The Matrix Resurrections going to eliminate the Matrix Sequels from the series canon?

Matrix Resurrections co-writer David Mitchell recently teased this much:

“I saw the film in Berlin in September,” Mitchell told To Vima. “It’s really good. I cannot tell you what the film is about, but I could explain what it is not. It’s certainly not yet one more sequel, but something autonomous that contains however the three Matrix that preceded in a really ingenious way. It’s a very beautiful and weird creation. It also achieves a couple of things that we do not see in action films, meaning it subverts the rules of blockbusters.”

The Matrix Resurrections will be in theaters and HBO Max on December 22nd.