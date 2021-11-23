The Matrix Resurrections Producer Teases New Film Isn’t a Sequel

The fourth film in The Matrix franchise, The Matrix Resurrections seems like it’s primed to be a sequel to the three films that came before it, but it turns out that might not exactly be the case. The film’s co-writer David Mitchell says the film isn’t exactly a sequel in a traditional sense, though it manages to also contain the films that came before it. Mitchell made the claim in an interview with To Vima (via CBR), asserting that The Matrix Resurrections is “a very beautiful and weird creation.”



“I saw the film in Berlin in September,” Mitchell said. “It’s really good. I cannot tell you what the film is about, but I could explain what it is not. It’s certainly not yet one more sequel, but something autonomous that contains however the three Matrix that preceded in a really ingenious way. It’s a very beautiful and weird creation. It also achieves a couple of things that we do not see in action films, meaning it subverts the rules of blockbusters.”



Mitchell’s comments are interesting. While not many details of the film have been revealed, but as fans of The Matrix franchise will recall, both Neo and Trinity were killed and the matrix rebooted in The Matrix Revolutions, though the Oracle said that she thought they would see Neo again. The Matrix Resurrections not being a conventional sequel seems like it would fit into that.



The Matrix Resurrections may also be a bit different from the previous films in the franchise for other reasons as well. Star Keanu Reeves has previously hinted that the new film in the franchise is just as much a love story as it is anything else.



“We have a wonderful writer and director, Lana Wachowski, and she’s really written a beautiful, beautiful script that is a love story, it’s inspiring, it’s another version of a kind of call to wake up, and entertains, great action. And all will be revealed,” Reeves previously told BBC’s The One Show.



“From visionary filmmaker Lana Wachowski comes The Matrix Resurrections, the long-awaited fourth film in the groundbreaking franchise that redefined a genre. The new film reunites original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the iconic roles they made famous, Neo and Trinity.”



The film also stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (the Aquaman franchise) Jessica Henwick (TV’s Iron Fist, Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens), Jonathan Groff (Hamilton, TV’s Mindhunter), Neil Patrick Harris (Gone Girl), Priyanka Chopra Jonas (TV’s Quantico,), Christina Ricci (TV’s Escaping the Madhouse: The Nellie Bly Story, The Lizzie Borden Chronicles), Telma Hopkins (TV’s Dead to Me), Eréndira Ibarra (series Sense8, Ingobernable), Toby Onwumere (TV’s Empire), Max Riemelt (series Sense8), Brian J. Smith (series Sense8, Treadstone), and Jada Pinkett Smith (Angel Has Fallen, TV’s Gotham).



The Matrix Resurrections lands in theaters and on HBO Max on December 22nd.