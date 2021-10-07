We’re just a couple of months away from the release of The Matrix: Resurrections and to keep the hype train rolling Warner Bros. Pictures has released a new featurette with the entire cast of the new film reflecting on the legacy of the franchise leading up to this point. Returning cast members Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Jada Pinkett Smith all appear to talk about what it meant for them to be in the original films in the series while newcomers like Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Priyanka Chopra, and Neil Patrick Harris speak about what seeing the movie the first time was like for them and how it changed the world. For a film that seems built on reflection and returning, it’s a poignant featurette. Check it out below!

“While we were making the first Matrix I felt like that it’s something beyond yourself, like it’s big,” Reeves said. “The ambition of its thought…You’ll hear the sentences ‘The Matrix changed my life,’ so I’d like to say, thank you, it changed mine too.” Henwick, a new addition to the series who appears to be playing one of the hackers in Morpheus’ crew, added “You can’t quantify how much it changed the world…Everything entered pop culture and stayed. We say ‘a glitch in the matrix,’ that’s part of the lexicon.

Others that appear include Daniel Bernhardt, who became a stunt man on the sequels and worked with Reeves on the John Wick franchise, and actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, taking on the role of Morpheus for the new film. Fans have been curious about why he has taken on this role for the new film from Laurence Fishburne while other actors are returning to their characters, prompting a debate about whether Morpheus’ death in The Matrix Online was being considered canon.

Little is actually known plot-wise about what the new film in the franchise will entail but it does appear that things are going to get incredibly trippy while also remixing elements of what fans have seen in the first three movies. The first trailer revealed how Reeves’ Neo and Moss’ Trinity will return but also teased how this movie will directly connected to story elements from the sequels.

Directed by series co-creator Lana Wachowski, The Matrix Resurrections opens in theaters and debuts on HBO Max on December 22nd.