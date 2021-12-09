The Matrix Resurrections Stars Look Back on Neo and Trinity’s Love Story

The long-awaited fourth Matrix movie, The Matrix Resurrections, is finally hitting theaters this month and will see the return of Keanu Reeves as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity. A new trailer was released this week, and tickets for the movie have finally gone on sale. It’s been 18 years since the third Matrix movie was released, so fans are eager to find out what’s next for the film series. Recently, Reeves spoke with Entertainment Weekly and teased the continuation of Neo and Trinity’s romance.

“When [director Lana Wachowski] approached me, she spoke about having a story to tell which centered around Neo and Trinity, and that sounded really exciting to me,” Reeves explained. “Neo’s getting a second chance at his life, and he’s getting a second chance with the person that he says is ‘the only person I ever loved.’” He previously shared with EW, “The depth of why this film got made is the sense of it being a love story between Trinity and Neo.”

“When I read the script for this movie I cried because the idea of watching these two iconic actors in these two iconic parts coming back and fighting to have their love again just wrecked me,” franchise newcomer Jonathan Groff added.

“They both are like well-oiled machinery,” Priyanka Chopra Jonas, another new cast member, shared. “Their characters, the way they speak, the way they know each other even as people – it’s just so wonderful to see their camaraderie.”

While Resurrections looks action-packed, this is not the first time Reeves has hinted that the new film is also a love story.

“We have a wonderful writer and director, Lana Wachowski, and she’s really written a beautiful, beautiful script that is a love story, it’s inspiring, it’s another version of a kind of call to wake up, and entertains, great action. And all will be revealed,” Reeves previously told BBC’s The One Show.

In addition to the aforementioned stars, The Matrix Resurrections will feature Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, Christina Ricci, Ellen Hollman, Lambert Wilson, and Jada Pinkett Smith. Wachowski returns to direct Resurrections from a script she co-wrote with David Mitchell and Aleksander Hemon.

The Matrix Resurrections arrives on HBO Max and in theaters on December 22nd. If you haven’t signed up for HBO Max yet, you can try it out here.

