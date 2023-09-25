The Monster Squad Remastered for 4K

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

You know who to call when you have ghosts, but who do you call about monsters? More than 35 years after director Fred Dekker scared up The Monster Squad, the cult classic horror comedy is coming to 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray for the first time. Just in time for Halloween Thanksgiving, independent distributor Kino Lorber will debut The Monster Squad's brand new High Dynamic Range/Dolby Vision master from a 4K scan of the 35mm original camera negative on November 28th. Pre-orders are now live here at Amazon, currently priced at $49.95.

The 1987 movie follows members of The Monster Squad — Sean (Andre Gower), Patrick (Robby Kiger), Horace (Brent Chalem), Rudy (Ryan Lambert), and Eugene (Michael Faustino) — a monster movie fan club devoted to protecting their suburban neighborhood from strange things that go bump in the night. When the legendary vampire Count Dracula (Duncan Regehr) escapes the monster hunter Abraham Van Helsing (Jack Gwillim) to modern-day Earth in search of an ancient amulet that will grant him control over the world, he assembles his own Monster Squad: the weird Wolfman (Carl Thibault), grotesque Gill-Man (Tom Woodruff Jr.), mildewed Mummy (Michael MacKay) and freaky Frankenstein (Tom Noonan).

The three-disc set includes the following:

The Monster Squad 4K Disc 1 (4K UHD):

• Brand New HDR/Dolby Vision Master – From a 4K Scan of the 35mm Original Camera Negative

• Audio Commentary by Director Fred Dekker and Cinematographer Bradford May

• Audio Commentary by Director Fred Dekker with Actors Andre Gower, Ryan Lambert and Ashley Bank

• Triple-Layered UHD100 Disc

• Optional English Subtitles

Disc 2 (Blu-ray):

• Brand New HD Master – From a 4K Scan of the 35mm Original Camera Negative

• Audio Commentary by Director Fred Dekker and Cinematographer Bradford May

• Audio Commentary by Director Fred Dekker with Actors Andre Gower, Ryan Lambert and Ashley Bank

• Monster Squad Forever: Five Part Documentary (79 Minutes)

• A Conversation with Frankenstein – Archival Piece with Tom Noonan (9 Minutes)

• Deleted Scenes (15 Minutes)

• Animated Storyboard Sequence (2 Minutes)

• Stills Gallery

• Theatrical Trailer

• TV Spots

• Dual-Layered BD50 Disc

• Optional English Subtitles

Disc 3 (Blu-ray):

• WOLFMAN'S GOT NARDS (2018) – Documentary Feature Co-Written and Directed by The Monster Squad Star Andre Gower. Starring Shane Black, Fred Dekker, Seth Green, Adam Goldberg, Andre Gower, Heather Langenkamp, Adam Green and Chuck Russell

• Optional English Subtitles