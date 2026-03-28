The Mummy 4 Confirms One Of the Best Characters Is Returning (But Some Are Still Missing)

Fans of the Brendan Fraser Mummy franchise have some exciting news as a beloved character is returning. There is a new Mummy movie coming out this year by Lee Cronin that looks like pure nightmare fuel, and that is something very exciting for horror fans who love the iconic Universal Studios monster. However, there is also a fourth movie in the Brendan Fraser Mummy franchise, which is all about the adventure and excitement and less about the scary monsters. Of course, the biggest news is that Fraser himself is returning as Rick O’Connell, and even better, Rachel Weisz is back as Evy.

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Now, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed the return of another beloved original cast member. John Hannah, who played Evy’s brother Jonathan Carnahan, has signed on to return to the new movie. While this is great news for fans of the original movies, there is still one huge name missing from the casting announcements.

Who Is and Isn’t Returning for The Mummy 4

Image Courtesy of Universal.

The biggest news for The Mummy 4 was that Brenden Fraser and Rachel Weisz were returning as Rick and Evy. However, fans wanted to see more big returns, and hearing that John Hannah is back as the untrustworthy Jonathan is a big move in the right direction. No other casting news is known, although Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (Radio Silence) are signed to direct the new release. That said, there are still two major names that fans want to see in the new Mummy movie, although one of them might be harder to explain.

The biggest fan favorite that hasn’t been signed to return is Oded Fehr, who played Ardeth Bay in the franchise. He was the chief of the Medjai, the descendants of the Pharaoh’s bodyguards who were sworn to prevent Imhotep from ever resurrecting. For over 3,000 years, this group stood watch, killing or chasing off anyone who comes near. However, Ardeth becomes an ally of Rick and Evy to help them stop Imhotep. He returned in the second film, as well, to stop the Scorpion King.

The other big name missing is Imhotep himself. While this movie might have a new mummy to contend with, Arnold Vosloo was magnificent in his role as Imhotep in first movie, and he was back again in The Mummy Returns. However, he sacrificed himself at the end of that movie and ended his threat seemingly forever. That said, there is no forever when it comes to horror monsters, so seeing Vosloo return as Imhotep, and Fehr as Ardeth, could really push The Mummy 4 to be exactly what fans have waited years to see.

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