The Muppets Fans Remember Jim Henson On What Would Have Been His 85th Birthday

Jim Henson was born on September 24th, 1936, which means today would have been the beloved Muppet creator’s 85th birthday. Back in April, it was announced that Disney is developing a biopic about Henson titled Muppet Man, and fans are eager to see how the project will unfold. Every year, fans of Henson take to Twitter to celebrate his life and all he gave to the world. This year is no exception with big names like Pee-wee Herman and George Takei honoring Henson as well as the official accounts for The Mupppets, Sesame Street, and more.
Henson passed away in 1990, but his legacy continues. New Muppets content is still being created today, in fact, the Muppets Haunted Mansion special is hitting Disney+ next month. Before checking out some of the tweets for Henson’s birthday, here’s who you can spot in the special alongside Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, and the rest: Ed Asner, John Stamos, Yvette Nicole Brown, Darren Criss, Jeannie Mai, Danny Trejo, Chrissy Metz, Sasheer Zamata, Alfonso Riberio, Pat Sajak, Skai Jackson, Geoff Keighley, Justina Machado, Craig Robinson, and Executive Creative Director of Disney Imagineering Kim Irvine. Muppets Haunted Mansion premieres on October 8th.
