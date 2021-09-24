The Muppets Fans Remember Jim Henson On What Would Have Been His 85th Birthday

Jim Henson was born on September 24th, 1936, which means today would have been the beloved Muppet creator’s 85th birthday. Back in April, it was announced that Disney is developing a biopic about Henson titled Muppet Man, and fans are eager to see how the project will unfold. Every year, fans of Henson take to Twitter to celebrate his life and all he gave to the world. This year is no exception with big names like Pee-wee Herman and George Takei honoring Henson as well as the official accounts for The Mupppets, Sesame Street, and more.

Henson passed away in 1990, but his legacy continues. New Muppets content is still being created today, in fact, the Muppets Haunted Mansion special is hitting Disney+ next month. Before checking out some of the tweets for Henson’s birthday, here’s who you can spot in the special alongside Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, and the rest: Ed Asner, John Stamos, Yvette Nicole Brown, Darren Criss, Jeannie Mai, Danny Trejo, Chrissy Metz, Sasheer Zamata, Alfonso Riberio, Pat Sajak, Skai Jackson, Geoff Keighley, Justina Machado, Craig Robinson, and Executive Creative Director of Disney Imagineering Kim Irvine. Muppets Haunted Mansion premieres on October 8th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can view some of the best tweets about Henson’s birthday below…

Easter Eggs

85 years ago, on September 24, 1936, Jim Henson was born. Keep your eyes peeled for our latest tribute to Jim: The address number for the titular abode in #MuppetsHauntedMansion! #JimHensonBirthday pic.twitter.com/2UUoDw3Dcr — The Muppets (@TheMuppets) September 24, 2021

Love From New York

Today, we honor our friend Jim Henson, and the legacy of joy, love, and laughter that he shared with the world. ❤️ #JimHensonBirthday pic.twitter.com/zQc7WpYTWD — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) September 24, 2021

Quotes

"I love my work, and because I enjoy it, it doesn't really feel like work." -Jim Henson#JimHensonBirthday pic.twitter.com/UY9NeohOuX — The Jim Henson Company (@hensoncompany) September 24, 2021

Pee-Wee’s Tweet

❤️ Remembering Jim Henson on what would have been his 85th birthday!! ❤️ #JimHensonBirthday pic.twitter.com/gh21NsQhqR — Pee-wee Herman (@peeweeherman) September 24, 2021

Great Question, George

https://twitter.com/GeorgeTakei/status/1441420408062980096?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

So Much Joy

Jim Henson taught us the only thing more powerful than believin’ is make-believin’.



Happy birthday, Jim. We miss ya.https://t.co/JtMcMFRkgt — Ted Lasso (@TedLasso) September 24, 2021

Muppet Life

Jim Henson would have been 85 today! Happy Birthday Jim! His creations still delight and inspire to this very day. Thank you for the inspiration, it puts my creative mind in to hyper speed!

🌈 💚#JimHenson #JimHensonBirthday #HappyBirthdayJimHenson #Muppets #SesameStreet #Gonger pic.twitter.com/314TXyjsqt — Warrick (@WarrickBP) September 24, 2021

More Quotes

Remembering lovely Jim Henson, born today in 1936.

"When I was young, my ambition was to be one of the people who made a difference in this world. My hope still is to leave the world a little bit better for my having been here. It's a wonderful life and I love it." pic.twitter.com/jBqHSOaDMd — Marshall Julius 🎃 (@MarshallJulius) September 24, 2021

We Love This Account

May we all continue to spread the joy, love, acceptance, and silliness taught to us by Jim Henson.



Thank you for making this world a little better 💚#JimHensonBirthday pic.twitter.com/KOC41Mh03Q — Muppet History 🎃 (@HistoryMuppet) September 24, 2021

Shout-Out From LA

https://twitter.com/newbeverly/status/1441432478497927173?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

85