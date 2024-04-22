Cody Rhodes Rumored For Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson Led Naked Gun Reboot

It appears like another WWE wrestler may be headed to Hollywood. Many wrestlers have dove into the acting world but there have been very few success stories like that of The Rock, John Cena, and Dave Batista. The reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes may be looking to add his name to that list, though. Daily Mail is reporting Rhodes is rumored to join Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson in The Naked Gun reboot, based on the crime spoof comedies from the last 80s and early 90s.

Little details are known about what role Rhodes would have in the film, though it's reportedly an "important" one. The source also stated that he may end up playing himself in the film, and that he will likely play someone that's been hypnotized. For those unfamiliar, the film series was helmed by the late Leslie Nielsen, who played Frank Drebin, a "clueless" police detective; Ricardo Montalbani as business tycoon Vincent Ludwig; and Priscilla Presley as Jane Spencer, Ludwig's assistant.

Anderson, known for her roles in Baywatch, Barb Wire and her Netflix documentary Pamela, A Love Story, just recently signed onto the project from director Akiva Schaffer. Dan Gregor, Doug Mand and Schaffer, who are behind the Emmy award-winning Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers, are penning the script.

The plot of the film follows Frank who tries to foil a plot to turn innocent people into assassins (hence the hypnosis). When his partner Norberg ends up getting shot, Frank sets out to find who did it, leading him to Vincent. Frank doesn't have a ton of evidence that points him in that direction, however, until he meets Jane. While she doesn't know what Vincent is up to, she inevitably falls for Frank, agreeing to help him solve the case.

If Rhodes is in fact set for the film, it wouldn't be his first experience in Hollywood. He's taken on a few roles in the past, most notably as Derek Sampson, a former drug-dealer specializing in the Stardust drug, in The CW's Arrow series alongside Stephen Amell. Rhodes appeared in seven episodes total from seasons 5 and 7. Former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is also headed off to Hollywood, starring in a film alongside Keke Palmer, Seth Rogen and Keanu Reeves.

Stay tuned for updates on The Naked Gun reboot, WWE, and Cody Rhodes.