The New Mutants Unveils New Posters at Comic-Con 2020

We may still be waiting to see The New Mutants get released (on theaters or otherwise), but Disney is fortunately giving fans something to check out in the meantime. Director Josh Boone and the cast got together for this year's virtual Comic-Con@Home presentation, talking about the film that we've been waiting a couple of years to see. In addition to sharing some information and footage from the film, The New Mutants unveiled a series of new posters, some of which are being used as giveaways from the panel.

There are five posters in all, all of which were born out of fan art and printed by Poster Posse. Additionally, Bill Sienkiewicz drew a new version of the Demon Bear New Mutants coming, imagined with the live-action characters.

50 individual posters will be given out to fans that watched the panel, mirroring the giveaways that typically come with bigger panels at San Diego Comic-Con.

At the moment, The New Mutants is set to be released in theaters on August 28th. This is the film's fourth release date since it was initially announced by Fox. However, hesitation by the original studio, Disney's purchase of Fox, and the current pandemic have caused the debut to be shifted several times. We'll see if the August date holds.

You can check out all of the new posters for The New Mutants below!