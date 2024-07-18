The Old Guard 2 Star Charlize Theron Has Promising Update on Sequel

When the Charlize Theron-starring The Old Guard hit Netflix back in 2020, it quickly became a massive hit for the streamer, resulting in the announcement that a sequel would be on the way. The Old Guard 2 wrapped filming in 2022, and despite how much time has passed, there’s no official release strategy for the follow-up, though Theron herself claimed the sequel would be coming out “soon.” The actor noted that behind-the-scenes changes at Netflix impacted the momentum on the project, as did last year’s writers’ and actors’ strikes, but that progress has resumed.

“Netflix went through quite a changeover,” Theron told Variety recently. “We got kind of stuck in that and our post-production shut down, I think, five weeks into it.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

She continued, “They were going through a lot of changes, and I totally understand it … We finally picked it back up and I’m really excited about it.”

The original The Old Guard was based on the comic by Greg Rukka and was directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, exploring a world in which seemingly immortal warriors aim to protect the world of mortals by any means necessary.

“It’s really good,” Theron admitted. “It’s a really important film to us. I only wanted to do it if we could make it amazing. I really love this movie.”

The original movie also starred KiKi Layne, Marwan Kenzari, Matthias Schoenaerts, Luca Marinelli, Vân Veronica Ngô, and Chiwetel Ejiofor, who all returned for the sequel, which added Uma Thurman and Henry Golding. The Old Guard 2 was directed by Victoria Mahoney.

These most recent remarks echo the last update about the project, in which Schoenaerts also cited behind-the-scenes changes for the film’s holdup.

“We shot it approximately a year and a half ago, and I think they’re hitting the last stage of post-production,” Schoenaerts shared with Collider. “As far as I’ve understood, I think there’s been a switch at Netflix high up. I think there’s a different CEO, so that leads to a reconsidering of release, and how and when, and that’s not up to me. I don’t know. But I know we’re hitting the last stage of post-production, so it’s gonna show up at some point.”

Stay tuned for updates on The Old Guard 2.

Are you looking forward to the sequel? Contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter or on Instagram to talk all things Star Wars and horror!