Charlize Theron Says The Old Guard 2 Improves on the Original

Last month, Netflix's global fan event, TUDUM, featured a fun video of Charlize Theron, Chiwetel Ejiofor, KiKi Layne, Marwan Kenzari, and Luca Marinelli on the set of The Old Guard 2. The highly-anticipated sequel was in production in Rome at the time, but it sounds like that's just one of the movie's exciting locations. Theron recently had a chat with Variety and she talked about what fans can expect from the sequel.

"You know, it's so pretentious when an actor is like, 'It's so much bigger! It's so much better!' And I think you know that I'm not that person," Theron explained. "It is pretty impressive what we did, because it felt very specific, the first time around, and we wanted to kind of like take it out of that. What we let the audience think was that set world, and we really kind of turned that on its head. So I'm excited about that. We have a bigger cast, and it feels more global. It's a big movie." You can watch her interview in the tweet below:

Charlize Theron previews #TheOldGuard2 and how the action series is upping the ante for the sequel https://t.co/c0f5351Efe pic.twitter.com/dI5c2MqwL9 — Variety (@Variety) October 19, 2022

Last year, it was announced that Victoria Mahoney would be stepping in as director for The Old Guard 2 with a script by Greg Rucka, and it was recently revealed that Uma Thurman and Henry Golding will be joining the cast. Matthias Schoenaerts and Veronica Ngo are also expected to return. Mahoney is best known for her role as the second unit director on Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

"We know how much you loved the first film, and we've been putting in the work to make sure this new film is even better," Theron teased during TUDUM.

Why Isn't Gina Prince-Bythewood Returning To Direct The Old Guard 2?

"Genuinely blown backwards by the level of collective talent, skill and savvy that went into carving The Old Guard," Mahoney said in a statement. "I must've washed it over a hundred times, and as such, cannot communicate the true measure of my excitement -- being invited on The Old Guard journey, alongside ferocious badasses."

"I love The Old Guard and the story and characters I was honored to put into the world," Gina Prince-Bythewood, who directed the first film, said in a statement. "It was exciting to disrupt the genre. I have decided not to direct the sequel, but will stay on as a producer. I leave our franchise in good hands as my girl Vic Mahoney takes on this next chapter of Nile and Joe and Nicky and Booker and Quynh and Andy, scripted by the beautiful mind of Greg Rucka."

