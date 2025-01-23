The Oscars Totally Snubbed These 7 Great 2024 Movies

The 2025 Academy Awards nominations are out, and there are a few oversights that stand out right away. Of course, not every movie can be represented at the Oscars — perhaps the award show can’t even acknowledge every great movie in a single year. Still, some of the movies listed below were among the best of 2024, and it’s hard to imagine that they didn’t warrant recognition in any category. That includes genre titles like Furiosa and Transformers, but also one-off movies like Challengers and Babygirl, among others. As always, fans online are already making a ruckus and questioning the validity of the Oscars’ voting system overall.

It should be said that compared to previous years, the 2025 Oscars do not have as many “snubs” as we have seen before. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has been trying to strike a balance by acknowledging popular blockbusters while still giving other movies a place to shine, and it’s definitely approaching an equilibrium. There are even some big surprises this year — Emilia Pérez, a Netflix original film about a transgender drug lord with musical numbers, has the most nominations at 13.

Still, for fans of the movies listed below, there’s no consolation price to make this right. Read on for the seven biggest snubs of the Oscars this year.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Furiosa in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Immediately after it premiered, many fans remarked that Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga didn’t live up to the excitement of watching Mad Max: Fury Road. However, on its own the movie is excellent, and the reviews reflect that with a 90 percent fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes. Fans and critics praised the performances by Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth, and while many applauded the writing, they couldn’t help but relate it to the writing of Fury Road.

Challengers

Challengers is a surprising omission from the Oscars simply because it had so many moviegoers amped up when it first premiered. This romantic sports drama was a prolonged character study of three very well-realized people, and the backdrop of the professional tennis setting gave the actors and cinematographers a lot to work with. On top of that, the score by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross surprised many viewers and stood out from everything else released around that time. This would have been a great place for the Academy to give Zendaya a nomination without adding Dune: Part Two to the list again.

Transformers One

Optimus Prime in Transformers One

Transformers One may not be groundbreaking cinema, but does that mean Oscar nominee Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl is? Transformers One should have been a contender for the best animated feature film award — if nothing else for reminding general audiences of what this franchise can look like outside of Michael Bay’s live-action style. An award nomination also would have helped salve the wound left by this movie’s poor box office performance, perhaps inspiring more fans to give it a shot.

I Saw the TV Glow

I Saw the TV Glow comes home

The surreal tragedy I Saw the TV Glow only got a limited theatrical release this spring, so if you missed it you should definitely seek it out on Max. Writer-director Jane Schoenbrun does an amazing job of raising questions and keeping the audience in the same headspace as the protagonist, Owen (Justice Smith), allowing the story to play out over years without losing any tension along the way.

Civil War

Civil War had all the makings of an Oscar contender with an A-list cast and a haunting premise, though many critics and commenters described it as “too on-the-nose.” That may be what kept it off the nominee list altogether, which is a shame. The movie provided a very different experience from what the marketing promised, and many people who wrote it off would likely have enjoyed it. It would have been a great opportunity to get Kirsten Dunst her second Oscar nomination — and perhaps even a win.

Babygirl

Maybe Babygirl premiered too recently to be seriously considered for the Oscars, or maybe audiences just weren’t ready for this kind of erotic thriller. Either way, it seems clear that this was intended to get Academy voters’ attention just before the buzzer, and it failed. Babygirl’s fans primarily praised its writing and story, so it would have been the first nomination for writer-director Halina Reijn.

Juror #2

Finally, the exclusion of Juror #2 from the Oscars is surprising mostly because of its A-list cast. The movie had some great performances from Nicholas Hoult, Toni Collette, J. K. Simmons, Chris Messina, Zoey Deutch, Cedric Yarbrough, and Kiefer Sutherland, and overall the reviews for the movie have been positive. However, critics and fans did not really reach a consensus on the political message behind this movie, which may have made some viewers wary of choosing it.