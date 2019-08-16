The Rock Says His “Hollywood’s Nicest Guy” Title Belongs to Tom Hanks

Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock is easily one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood. In addition to starring in tons of films, most recently Hobbs & Shaw, Johnson’s fans and friends are frequently saying he’s a nice guy. The actor always emphasizes the importance of fans, so it’s no surprise he’s gotten such a good reputation. Recently, the actor graced the cover of US Weekly, and the magazine called him “Hollywood’s nicest guy.” Johnson shared a photo of the cover to Instagram but admits that title probably belongs to someone else: Tom Hanks.

“Cheers and thank you @usweekly for putting this kid on your cover. I’ve traveled a very long road from having $7bucks in my pocket to these pretty amazing headlines. I take nothing for granted and treat success as if it has to be earned every single day. And thanks for calling me, Hollywood’s nicest guy, BUT I give that crown to my good buddy @tomhanks – he’s much nicer and cusses much less 😊 Truth is, it’s nice to be important, but it’s more important to be nice. Thanks again. DJ,” Johnson wrote.

Many people commented on the post:

“Thanks for putting out such a positive message to the world,” @scotteastwood wrote.

“You are the best ever,” @mcgregor_old added.

“Awesome. Thanks for always being an inspiration,” @joe_gatto replied.

So far, Tom Hanks AKA America’s Dad has yet to comment on the post, but we’re willing to bet he’d argue that Johnson is the nicest guy, because that’s what nice guys do!

Currently, you can catch Johnson on the big screen in Hobbs & Shaw alongside Jason Statham, Vanessa Kirby, Idris Elba, Eiza González, and Eddie Marsan. The film was directed by David Leitch, who also helmed Deadpool 2 and Atomic Blonde.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw is now playing in theaters.