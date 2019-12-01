The Rock Calls Jumanji: The Next Level’s Press Junket in Mexico “Greatest of All Time”

The global press tour for Jumanji: The Next Level is in full swing with the cast from 2017’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle returning to promote their latest installment to the franchise. Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, and Jack Black have been posting fun content on social media and even took part in a hilarious Thanksgiving video together. In a new post shared by Johnson, the actor reveals that his stop in Mexico ended up being “the greatest press junket of all time.”

“Our JUMANJI: The Next Level global press junket in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico 🇲🇽 will go down as one of the greatest – if not, the greatest press junket of all time 👏🏾👏🏾 Our film, Jumanji is so much FUN and my hope was that our junket to reflect that ‘next level’ of fun for our press friends, cast and filmmakers to experience. This is a personal, THANK YOU to the beautiful MONTAGE Hotel @montageloscabos for your outstanding service, creativity and treatment of our entire Jumanji family. I will return. And to my partners, SONY PICTURES – thank you ALL for your committed, tireless, brilliant work on executing such a hugely successful junket. We raised the bar! Well done, team. Still much work to accomplish. Onward,” Johnson wrote.

In addition to the core cast, the new Jumanji will also see the return of Nick Jonas, Rhys Darby and the previous film’s cast of teens (Ser’Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, Morgan Turner, and Alex Wolff). The franchise’s newcomers include Danny DeVito, Danny Glover, Awkwafina, and Dania Ramirez.

Also returning is director Jake Kasdan, who is working with a script from Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner. Last year, Kasdan spoke about his love for this revitalized franchise and seemed excited about what’s to come.

“It’s a big part of what we’ve all loved about that story and that movie was that it was this big fantasy that has kind of like a real kind of like strong, emotional center to it, and I do think that’s a big part of what DJ responded to about it in the first place, and I know it’s a big part of what I loved about it,” Kasdan said. “So part of the challenge of figuring out how it continues is to keep that alive in ways that feel earned and, you know, like a true continuation of the story.”

Jumanji: The Next Level will arrive in theaters on December 13th.