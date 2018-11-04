‘Jumanji’ Co-Stars The Rock and Kevin Hart Are Planning New Opportunities

After teaming up in Central Intelligence and again in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Kevin Hart and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson might be teaming up yet again.

The Rock posted a photo from the set of the Fast & Furious spinoff movie Hobbs & Shaw, posing alongside Hart who visited the production of the new film. In the photo’s caption, the Rock teases some big projects on the horizon, all while poking fun at his frequent collaborator.

The Rock has been busy lately, releasing multiple films a year. And while fans are clamoring to see Johnson suit up as the DC super villain Black Adam, that movie is unlikely to come out for a while. Instead, fans can see The Rock in films like Jungle Cruise and Hobbs & Shaw, which he filmed back to back.

He’s also signed on to appear as John Henry in an upcoming Netflix movie, and has spoken about how he’ll be in a sequel/reboot of the Kurt Russell ’80s classic Big Trouble in Little China. And there’s also his HBO series Ballers, which just ended its fourth season on the premium network.

Hart, meanwhile, was just announced to be starring in the film Co-Parenting, which will be directed by fellow stand-up comedy legend Chris Rock.

Hopefully we learn about the next project from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Kevin Hart in the new near future.