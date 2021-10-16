The Rock Reveals Black Adam First Look Ahead of DC FanDome

DC FanDome is almost here, and there are a number of big projects fans are anticipating. One movie towards the top of that list is The Rock’s Black Adam, which has been in development limbo for years but is finally approaching the finish line. After years of teases and talks, it’s finally time to see him as the powerful DC villain, and The Rock revealed one more tease tonight on his Instagram account, showing off a first look at his costume and Black Adam sitting on his epic throne.

The video clip features several shots of Black Adam’s costume, and in those shots, you can see the extensive textures and details along the arms, back, and legs. Another shot shows Black Adam sitting on a throne in what appears to be Kahndaq, and then we get a quick look at Rock’s face.

Rock added a caption to the video, explaining that while fans are excited to see his take on the character in action, he is perhaps even more excited to finally get the chance to play him and show everyone what he’s been working on all these years.

“You’ve waited for years.

So have I.

TOMORROW at approx 10:06am PST, I’m honored to deliver the WORLD EXCLUSIVE First Look at the ruthless and unstoppable force known throughout the universe as THE MAN IN BLACK.

I have an evil smile on my face as I’m typing this 😊😈

The hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is about to change.

JOIN US TOMORROW for our global event – only at DCFANDOME.COM.

#WorldExclusive

#FirstLook

#DCfanDome

#BLACKADAM⚡️”

So it would seem that Black Adam is kicking off DC FanDome, but that is not all fans have to look forward to.

We already know that we’ll see projects like The Batman, Gotham Knights, Peacemaker, and more, and fans are hopeful to see things DC has been pretty tight-lipped about, including Blue Beetle, Zatanna, Naomi, Green Lantern, and more. The good news is we don’t have to wait very long to find out.

