The Rock Surprised His Sister In Law With A New Car For Christmas

Happy Holidays! Christmas was on Wednesday, which means many celebrities took to social media to share messages of joy and love that occasionally featured some exciting presents. Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock has been in the holiday spirit, especially with his new movie, Jumanji: The Next Level, hitting theaters this month. The actor even dressed up with his co-star, Kevin Hart, for a hilarious holiday-themed photoshoot. Johnson’s Christmas day post was a special message for his sister-in-law, who he surprised with a brand new car.

“This Christmas surprise felt good 🚙 🎁❤️ Merry Christmas to my sister in law, @aja_elan for simply being the most loving, supportive and coolest human we could ever ask for. From day 1. Enjoy your new ride with good mana and love. Merry Christmas! We’re grateful and we love you sis, Dwanta🎅🏾, @laurenhashianofficial and your Johnson ohana ♥️💫,” Johnson wrote.

Many people commented on the post:

“Awww you’re the best!,” @lindseyvonn wrote.

“Simply incredible!! Best Christmas Ever,” @flynnpictureco added.

“Oh my gosh this is so sweet! It’s making me tear up!! What a lovely thing to do DJ! Merry Christmas to you and your fam,” @emilyskyefit repled.

You can currently catch The Rock on in big screen in Jumanji: The Next Level, which also stars a returning Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Jack Black, Nick Jonas, Rhys Darby, and the first film’s cast of teens, Ser’Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, Morgan Turner, and Alex Wolff. The movie will also see franchise newcomers Awkwafina, Danny DeVito, Danny Glover, and Dania Ramirez.

Also returning is director Jake Kasdan, who is working with a script from Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner. Last year, Kasdan spoke about his love for this revitalized franchise and seemed excited about what’s to come.

“It’s a big part of what we’ve all loved about that story and that movie was that it was this big fantasy that has kind of like a real kind of like strong, emotional center to it, and I do think that’s a big part of what DJ responded to about it in the first place, and I know it’s a big part of what I loved about it,” Kasdan said. “So part of the challenge of figuring out how it continues is to keep that alive in ways that feel earned and, you know, like a true continuation of the story.”

Jumanji: The Next Level is now playing in theaters everywhere.